DJI Introduces The New DJI Mini 3 Drone

DJI introduces DJI Mini 3, a compact, ultra-lightweight camera drone that is ready for adventure. At less than 249 grams, Mini 3 is portable to take anywhere and is exempt from most drone regulations in several parts of the world. Its 1/1.3-inch camera sensor films 4K HDR video and 12MP photos with True Vertical Shooting for incredible social media content clarity. With these features and more, DJI Mini 3 lets users capture any moment, so fly.

Lightweight and Portable for Unlimited Takeoff

As the latest of the DJI Mini series, Mini 3 was specifically designed to weigh under 249 grams. This compact design makes DJI Mini 3 easy to take in your bag or pocket for your next adventure. It also satisfies drone regulations in many parts of the world, where sub-250g drones allow users to fly within regional compliance, no registration or exam required.

Vivid, Vertical Detail

DJI Mini 3 records in dazzling 4K/30fps in HDR with true-to-life colors, both day and night. A 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture allow greater image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise in even low lighting and high contrast, generating cleaner images. 4-in-1 pixel technology can create photos from 48MP to 12MP in size and individual pixels as large as 2.4 μm to improve low-light performance. Dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology help create incredibly clear images in little time, resulting in excellent results, even in images with high dynamic range, such as large shadows. This superb image quality means even more incredible results with True Vertical Shooting, rotating the camera 90 degrees to create content that is perfect for social media platforms.

Fly Longer, Smoother, and Farther

DJI Mini 3 comes with the standard Intelligent Flight Battery to provide a max flight time of up to 38 minutes. Extend your flights by up to 51 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. DJI O2 digital video transmission delivers a 720p/30fps live feed up to 10 km away while using powerful anti-interference technology to deliver a reliable connection throughout the flight. With a wind resistance of up to 10.7 m/s, Mini 3 can hover steadily and keep a stable image in various conditions.

Cinematic Shots in a Tap

DJI Mini 3 makes content creation a breeze with QuickShots, a suite of pre-programmed flight and filming paths to let anyone make beautiful footage in both landscape and vertical shooting. These include:

Dronie : Aircraft flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject.

Helix : Aircraft flies up and spirals around the subject.

Rocket : Aircraft flies up with the camera facing down.

Circle : Aircraft circles around the subject.

Boomerang: Aircraft flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away and descending as it returns.

Effortlessly Adept

Flying is easier than you think, and DJI Mini 3 supports a bunch of intelligent functions to help you get started right away. Auto Takeoff helps you start your flight journey. The Return to Home (RTH) function includes Smart RTH, Low Battery RTH, and Failsafe RTH, instructing the aircraft to automatically return to its starting point in situations like a dropped signal or low battery. Mini 3 also combines GNSS with the downward vision system and the infrared sensing system to hover stably and accurately, so you can fly confidently.

Accessories to Boost Your Flight

To get the most out of every flight, DJI Mini 3 arrives with several accessories:

DJI RC is a lightweight and easy-to-use remote controller with a built-in screen. Thanks to the built-in DJI Fly app, it is ready to use without the need to connect to a smartphone, making takeoff more focused and aerial photography more enjoyable.

Intelligent Flight Battery ensures a smooth and worry-free flight for up to 38 minutes.

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus supports a max flight time of 51 minutes.

Two-Way Charging Hub charges the remote controller and three batteries in sequence and also serves as a mobile power source and stores batteries for convenient carrying.

ND Filters Set adapts the Mini 3 camera to strong lighting conditions with ND16/64/256 filters to always be ready for the perfect shot.

360° Propeller Guard fully covers the propellers and is easy to attach and detach, ensuring flight safety in a simple and efficient way.

Propeller Holder binds the front and back propellers when the aircraft is folded for more convenient storage

Additional Features

180°, Wide, and Sphere panorama, with Sphere Panorama Viewer 2.0 in the DJI Fly app offering a 720° view to drag and zoom a Sphere panorama.

QuickTransfer with max download speed of 25 MB/s

Supports large-angle tilt to introduce more creative possibilities.

Digital zoom at 2x in 4K/30fps, 4x in 1080p, and 2x in 12MP photo

Price and Availability

DJI Mini 3 is available for purchase from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners in seven configurations:

DJI Mini 3 (Drone Only) does not include a remote controller or charger, and is ideal for owners of existing DJI drones. It will be available in early 2023 for the retail price of US $409.

DJI Mini 3 includes the DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller. It is available today for the retail price of US $499.

DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) includes the DJI RC Remote Controller. It is available today for the retail price of US $639.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo includes the DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller, Shoulder Bag, Two-Way Charging Hub, and two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries. It is available today for the retail price of US $658.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) includes the DJI RC Remote Controller, Shoulder Bag, Two-Way Charging Hub, and two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries. It is available today for the retail price of US $798.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for DJI Mini 3. The replacement service covers accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to three replacements in two years and extends the original warranty up to 2 years from the date of purchase. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include rewards for safe flight and free shipping.For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/service/djicare-refresh

DJI Mini 3 for SkyPixel