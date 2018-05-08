With 60% propeller noise reduction and simultaneous wireless connectivity for an enriched FPV experience, the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 comes with a 1” CMOS Sensor with [email protected] video recording capabilities.

While everybody is expecting the next completely new drone from DJI, the company introduces, without much noise, the V2.0 edition of the Phantom 4 Pro, which effectively improves the flight experience by reducing propeller noise by up to 60%. This latest variation of the Phantom 4 Pro comes packed with the powerful features of the P4P, uses DJI’s OcuSync transmission technology for high-resolution and low-latency digital video transmission. The OcuSync HD transmission system supports automatic dual-frequency band switching and connects to DJI Goggles wirelessly.

The Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is a drone, says DJI, fit for prosumers and professionals who need a reliable and powerful imaging solution that can cater to diverse filming needs and mapping operations. With 30 minutes of flight time, 7 km transmission range (the aircraft must be unobstructed and free of interference), 5-directional obstacle sensing system and 1” CMOS sensor – like the Phantom Pro 4 and Advanced – with [email protected] video recording capabilities, the P4P V2.0 also offers a first person view experience, which can be used for work or play. Users can directly connect the P4P V2.0 with their DJI Goggles for an immersive FPV flying experience.

The sensor, which is almost four times the size of the Phantom 4’s ½.3 inch sensor, is an asset for imaging professionals, as it offers improved dynamic range, signal-to-noise-ratio and low light performance. With better contrast and ISO that goes all the way up to 12800, it is, according to DJI, good enough for images to be used immediately and also captures enough detail for advanced post-processing.

Retaining its iconic white airframe, the P4P V2.0 also has a Phantom 4 Pro+ V2.0 version, which comes with a 5.5-inch, 1080p resolution screen built-in to the remote controller for operators who often fly outdoors under direct sunlight.



The Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is now available for purchase at store.dji.com, the four DJI Flagship Stores and authorized dealers worldwide. Its US retail price of USD$1,499 includes the aircraft, battery, remote controller, four pairs of propellers, battery charger, power cable, gimbal clamp, Micro USB cable, Micro SD Card and a carrying case. The Phantom 4 Pro+ V2.0 retails at USD$1,799 and includes all P4P V2.0 accessories, but with the 5.5-inch monitor built into the remote controller. For availability and pricing in local currency, visit store.dji.com.