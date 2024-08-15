Joel Potrykus, a film director known for his raw and uncompromising style, took the indie film scene by storm with his debut feature, “Ape.” The journey to creating this film was one of determination, creativity, and a heavy reliance on DIY filmmaking tactics. In a candid conversation on the “My First Film” podcast with host Alec C. Cohen, Potrykus shared insights into the making of “Ape,” offering a glimpse into the philosophy that has guided his unique approach to filmmaking.

The Genesis of “Ape”

The story of “Ape” began with Potrykus’ desire to create something that resonated with his personal experiences and frustrations. He described “Ape” as a reflection of his own discontent and the struggles he faced as a struggling stand-up comedian in New York. The film’s protagonist, played by the magnetic Joshua Burge, mirrors Potrykus’ own journey, making the project deeply personal. He advises filmmakers to try and jam as many original and fun ideas into their debut feature as possible to give it voice and get their unique concepts out there.

Embracing the DIY Ethos

From the outset, Potrykus knew that “Ape” would have to be a low-budget affair. With limited resources, he embraced a DIY ethos that became the cornerstone of the film’s production. Joel shot the film himself and created a homemade boom rig contraption to do his own audio as well.

The decision to shoot without a traditional crew was both a cost-saving measure and a stylistic choice that lent the film its raw, unpolished feel. This method of filmmaking allowed Potrykus to work quickly and efficiently, often shooting in real locations without the need for permits or elaborate setups.

The Philosophy of Filmmaking

Potrykus has a complex relationship with filmmaking. During the podcast, he shared how he often finds himself hating the process—the stress, the uncertainty, and the endless challenges that come with making a film. Yet, despite this disdain, he feels an unshakable compulsion to keep returning to it. This tension between his love and hate for the craft drives him to push boundaries, creating films that are raw and authentic, capturing the intensity of his emotions.

Potrykus also emphasized the importance of simplicity in filmmaking. He believes that filmmakers should strive to keep things as simple as possible, avoiding unnecessary complexities that can bog down the production process. By focusing on the essentials—story, character, and emotion—filmmakers can create more impactful and honest films. This philosophy is evident in Potrykus’ work, where he often strips away the excess to reveal the core of the narrative. For him, simplicity is not just a stylistic choice; it’s a practical approach that allows for greater creative freedom.

Challenges and Triumphs

Making “Ape” was not without its challenges. Potrykus spoke candidly about the difficulties of working with a shoestring budget and the physical and emotional toll that the production took on him. Yet, despite these challenges, Potrykus described the experience as one of the most rewarding of his life. The sense of accomplishment he felt in bringing his vision to life, despite the odds, is something that continues to drive him in his career.

Potrykus also emphasized the importance of collaboration in the filmmaking process. While “Ape” was very much his personal project, he credited the success of the film to the contributions of his cast and crew. This spirit of collaboration is something that Potrykus has carried with him into his subsequent projects, recognizing that the best films are often the result of a collective effort.

Winning the Best Emerging Director at the Locarno Film Festival for “Ape” was a turning point in Potrykus’ life. The recognition not only validated his unconventional approach to filmmaking but also opened doors that had previously been closed to him. It was a moment of affirmation, proving that his unique voice and vision had a place in the global film industry. The award brought new opportunities and attention to his work, allowing him to continue pursuing his passion for filmmaking on his terms. For Potrykus, the win at Locarno was more than just a career milestone; it was a moment that changed his trajectory as a filmmaker.

Legacy and Influence

Since its release, “Ape” has become a touchstone for indie filmmakers looking to make their mark without the backing of a major studio. Potrykus’ success with the film has inspired a new generation of filmmakers to embrace the DIY ethos and to take control of their creative destinies.

Potrykus’ influence extends beyond just his films; his approach to filmmaking has helped to redefine what it means to be an independent filmmaker in the 21st century. By proving that it’s possible to create compelling, original work on a limited budget, Potrykus has opened the door for countless others to follow in his footsteps.

Hot off the Locarno win, Potrykus told Burge things would be different once they got back to the States. Things, in fact, were not very different, and their approach to their follow-up film “Buzzard” stayed largely the same. The success of their sophomore film led to “The Alchemist Cookbook,” “Relaxer,” and the forthcoming “Vulcanizadora” which will be released next year. Keep an eye on Joel’s work, it is equal parts inspiring and authentic.

