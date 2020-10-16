Thanks to GPU acceleration Flicker Free 2.0 clocks 300%+ speed increase, but the new version also features greatly enhanced motion detection and other features.

Digital Anarchy, the company behind products as the Transcriptive Suite, which uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to transcribe footage, is also responsible for other plugins and tols used by filmmakers. One of them has just been updated, Flicker Free, a powerful flicker removal technology for film and video. Version 2.0 is now available.

Award-winning director Emmanuel Tenenbaum uses Flicker Free to fix fast flickering, after he first tried the demo version as was happy with the results. He says, “It takes zero time to set-up, it’s intuitive, and the results are beyond expectation.” Handcraft Creative co-owner Raymond Friesen made a video from a trip to Egypt and noticed horrible flickering from older LED lights in the tombs. I’ve used de-flicker software in the past to remove flickering from time-lapses, but I’ve never found it to work perfectly and I couldn’t get the settings right. Flicker Free worked beautifully!”, he said.

These are some real-world examples of how Flicker Free is used by filmmakers. Digital Anarchy has a series of other examples on the company’s website, with a concise explanation of how the tool is used in different situations around the world. The manual is also available, as well as a demo version you can download and try.

Average speed increase is over 300%

The new version of this powerful tool for deflickering video and fixing common flicker issues in video footage caused by lights and cameras being out of sync, drone footage, time lapses and slow motion video has arrived and it is available immediately, priced at $149.00 USD. The upgrade price for existing Flicker Free customers is $89.00 USD.

With the release of Flicker Free v2.0, Digital Anarchy is introducing dramatic GPU-accelerated performance gains of more than 300% over the previous version. Additionally, the new Flicker Free v2.0 introduces greatly enhanced motion detection which uses optical flow algorithms to detect and delineate independently moving objects, even in the presence of camera motion. For shots with a moving camera or a lot of movement in the video, these integrated motion-estimation algorithms are highly effective for repairing poor quality video or footage that was previously unfixable.

According to Digital Anarchy, Flicker Free 2.0 supports NVIDIA’s CUDA and OpenCL (AMD), with Metal (Apple) support coming soon in a free upgrade. For HD footage the average speed increase is over 300%. However, for 4K footage the average improvement in speed is almost 1000%, with 1500% increases using newer cards like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs.

Compatible with many NLEs

Here are the new features of Digital Anarchy Flicker Free 2.0:

New Motion Compensation algorithm that uses optical flow to fix handheld footage or footage with moving subjects.

GPU support that increases performance by up to 1500% on 4K footage.

More robust de-flicker algorithm that fixes issues like rolling bands even better than 1.0.

Additional presets to make it easier and faster to find the right settings for flicker removal

Flicker Free works with many video editing applications, including Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, DaVinci Resolve or VEGAS Pro. For more information, download a free demo or to purchase Flicker Free 2.0, follow the link to Digital Anarchy’s website.