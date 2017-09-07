Find a word or phrase in hours of video or caches of clips in seconds so you can quickly jump to the point in the video’s timeline when the words were spoken. This is Transcriptive for Adobe Premiere Pro.

Immediately available, but being demonstrated at IBC 2017 in Amesterdam, Transcriptive is, according to Digital Anarchy, “an automated, intelligent transcription plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro editors.” Specifically designed to automatically transcribe video, “Transcriptive uses multiple speech and natural language processing engines to achieve a 95% accuracy rate. This makes Transcriptive an incredibly powerful and cost effective solution to generate closed captions, sub-titles, and metadata for search engine optimization. Having all the speech in a video turned into text also allows editors to easily search the entire video for words and phrases.”

“Using Artificial Intelligence to automate transcriptions does for video editing what the printing press did for publishing,” said Jim Tierney, president of Digital Anarchy. “Most transcription today is done manually; it’s extremely time consuming and very expensive. Transcriptive’s AI services generate accurate transcripts in minutes and for just pennies. In fact, you can transcribe 60 minutes of video in about 10 minutes for under $4.00, all without leaving Premiere Pro. It’s a massive leap forward in post production.”

Transcriptive gives users the option to use two different speech engines to automatically and accurately transcribe video with much less human interaction. It features speaker identification, time code, text edit capabilities and other tools to make it a simple process for video editors and producers.

According to Digital Anarchy, the plugin’s “seamless integration with Adobe Premiere Pro allows users to stay within one program, eliminating the need to switch back and forth, wasting time and interrupting creative flow. Additionally, Transcriptive makes it possible to use transcription results to search video within Premiere Pro, enabling keyword searches for specific words or phrases spoken in videos. Transcriptive also includes an improved search panel that makes Search even easier and more reliable within Premiere Pro.”

Once the transcriptions are complete, editors can either use them within Premiere or export them as .srt, .stl, or .vtt files for use in other applications, or online, for example, on YouTube for SEO/Sub-title purposes. You can also save the metadata with the video clip.

Key features of Transcriptive include:

95% Accuracy (depending on which speech engine you use and cleanness of audio):

Search clips or sequence to find where on the timeline something was said.

Click anywhere in the transcript and jump immediately to that point on the timeline.

Script/Audio linking: import an existing transcript and Transcriptive will sync up the transcript and timecode

Total integration within Adobe Premiere Pro

Transcribe 18 different languages

Batch process multiple clips at once

Speaker Identification

Fast, automatic transcription, usually a fraction of time of the video.

Export as .srt, .stl, .vtt, .xml or to Premiere metadata to be used for in-application Search

Different modes for different workflows

Identify questions

Users get up to 16 hours of free transcribing per month. Customers using the Watson Speech Service without speaker identification receive 1000 free minutes per month. For more information on available speech services available for use with Transcriptive, please visit Digital Anarchy’s website.

Transcriptive is available immediately and is priced at $299.00 USD.

