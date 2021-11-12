The new PowerSearch 3.0 allows editors to use Digital Anarchy’s search engine to find dialog in all footage, sequences, markers, and captions in a Premiere Pro project.

Digital Anarchy announced the release of PowerSearch 3.0 for Adobe Premiere Pro, the company’s powerful search engine that integrates within Premiere Pro, enabling editors to quickly scour an entire project or Premiere Production for dialog and instantly locate specific clips and sequences based on those keyword searches. PowerSearch takes advantage of transcripts generated by Transcriptive A.I. or Adobe’s new transcription service to find dialog and phrases.

Digital Anarchy said that “to make searching Premiere projects even easier, PowerSearch now offers the ability to use common search engine commands, such as minus signs and quotes, for more precise, accurate searching. For editors with hundreds of hours of video, PowerSearch 3.0 scours the entire Premiere project and makes it easy for editors to find exactly what they’re looking for by showing only relevant search results. It’s a fast, efficient workflow for any production.”

According to the company, “the release of Digital Anarchy PowerSearch 3.0 provides a significant performance upgrade with measurable benefits over Premiere’s internal search tools, especially for editors working with transcripts for all their footage and sequences. Editors can use transcripts generated by Transcriptive A.I. or Adobe Sensei (via SRT). PowerSearch 3.0 enables faster indexing and search processing along with additional new search tools. The enhanced integration with Adobe Premiere’s Source and Program panels means clicking on search results automatically opens up clips and sequences to where the dialog was spoken.”

New features in PowerSearch 3.0

Additionally with this new release, PowerSearch 3.0 brings significant workflow enhancements that improve multiple project management, indexing, and support for Premiere Productions. New features in PowerSearch 3.0 include:

Ability to Index SRTs: Users can now search all captions simultaneously, versus other options such as Adobe Text Panel which only allows users to search one SRT at a time;

Support for Adobe Sensei transcripts: By importing SRTs into Premiere or Transcriptive Rough Cutter Adobe Sensei transcripts can be searched.

Search Improvements: Ability to search with quotes for more accurate results;

Support for Premiere Productions: Index individual projects in Premiere Productions and easily switch between them;

Project switching: New buttons on both screens are now accessible to load the index for an active project;

Increased indexing and searching speed;

Instant Loading: Users can now load the database without the need to re-index. This eliminates the need to re-index the same project with a different name.

The main benefit PowerSearch brings to the Adobe Premiere workflow is speed, which is something editors always appreciate. Digital Anarchy claims that “with continued development, PowerSearch is an order of magnitude faster by making use of a powerful SQL database. PowerSearch will index an entire Premiere Pro project, much like Google indexes websites, to optimize search performance. An index of hundreds of videos that used to take 10-12 hours to create are now indexed in less than an hour with PowerSearch. Additionally, the same database makes searching all that data significantly faster.”

PowerSearch displays results like any search engine. As editors click on search results, they are taken to the exact time in the sequence or media file where the text was spoken. PowerSearch will sift through clip markers, sequence markers, speech metadata and transcripts, and even captions/SRT files to make it fast and easy to generate accurate results.

A free trial of PowerSearch 3.0

Whether using Transcriptive Rough Cutter tools or getting transcripts by other methods, PowerSearch makes it much easier to find soundbites, different takes of a script, or to pinpoint any time a name or place is mentioned. PowerSearch represents yet another opportunity for editors to save time, tedium and ultimately, save more money which is always a priority. It is designed to literally find “needles in the haystack” of complex Premiere projects that have hundreds or thousands of hours of video.

PowerSearch 3.0 is available immediately and is free for all users of Transcriptive Rough Cuter ($199). For new customers or those not using Transcriptive Rough Cutter with Premiere Pro, PowerSearch 3.0 is priced at $99.00 USD. PowerSearch 3.0 is compatible with Premiere Pro 2020 and above (14.0 and above). A free trial of PowerSearch 3.0 is also available here: https://tinyurl.com/8v5erszk.

PowerSearch 3.0 is also included as a free bundle with Digital Anarchy’s Transcriptive Rough Cutter software, its advanced intelligent transcription software for Adobe Premiere Pro editors. Transcriptive Rough Cutter is also available immediately and is priced at $199.00 USD. For more information, download a free demo or to purchase Transcriptive Rough Cutter, visit https://tinyurl.com/transcribevideo.