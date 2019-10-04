News

Delkin Juggler Portable Cinema SSD: storage for professional video cameras

Delkin Devices has a new product for the professional video market: the Juggler USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Portable Cinema SSD, designed for use with today’s USB-C supported professional video cameras.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes October 04, 2019

Delkin Juggler Portable Cinema SSD: storage for professional video cameras

Available in 1 and 2 TB, the new Juggler Portable Cinema SSD from Delkin Devices records flawless cinema-quality video footage, including 12 bit Blackmagic RAW 4K at 60fps.

Shoot and edit directly from the same SSD. That’s what Delkin Devices says you can do, with the new Juggler USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Portable Cinema SSD, designed for the professional video market. From flawless 4K RAW video capture to plug-and-play editing, the Juggler offers everything professionals needs in a single card, says the company.

The Juggler SSD boasts recording speeds up to 1000MB/s for flawless cinema-quality video capture, including 12-bit Blackmagic RAW 4K DCI at 60fps. As bitrates in the Blackmagic Pocket 4K can reach up to 203MB/s, fast media is required to ensure that frames aren’t dropped or recordings aren’t randomly stopped.

Once filming has finished, the Juggler SSD can then be used to edit directly off of (1050MB/s transfer speed), streamlining one’s workflow and avoiding the hassle of transferring files from multiple cards. One important note to remember: the computer being used needs to have a built-in USB Type-C (USB-C) port in order to access the Juggler SSD.

Delkin Juggler Portable Cinema SSD: storage for professional video cameras

Works with Blackmagic Design cameras

In fact, the newest addition to Delkin Devices growing line of products, the Juggler is specially designed for use with today’s USB-C supported professional video cameras, including the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2, and is, says the company, faster than any other storage on the market. It features a removable USB-C cable and it also includes a mounting clip with a built-in 1/4-20″ male thread for direct camera attachment – no cage necessary.

Delkin Devices knows how important it is for cinematographers to have their cards in working order, so the Juggler SSDs come with a superior 48-hour replacement guarantee in addition to Delkin’s “13 Month Limited Warranty” policy. Delkin will happily replace any non-working card within 48 hours or less (not including weekends), prior to receiving your non-working card. You can also replace your drive over the counter at any authorized Delkin reseller. To activate your Delkin Juggler SSD’s free replacement program & lifetime warranty, simply register your drive online at Delkin Devices.

Juggler is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and retails at $299.99 and $499.99 respectively.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Panasonic AV-UHS500, a portable 4K Live Switcher for sports and live events

The literal invisible cut: mastering the Fluid Morph

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Review: addlink S70 SSD NVMe, a 1TB fast drive for the low price of $120
Post Production

Review: addlink S70 SSD NVMe, a 1TB fast drive for the low price of $120

If you want to move from HDD to SSD, consider a NVMe SSD as...
JVC GY-HC500U 4K camcorder: buy one, get a FREE media adapter and 1TB SSD
News

JVC GY-HC500U 4K camcorder: buy one, get a FREE media adapter and 1TB SSD

JVC has a promotion you may like: receive a FREE KA-MC100G media adapter and...
Exos X16, IronWolf and IronWolf Pro: Seagate introduces the first 16TB HDDs
News

Exos X16, IronWolf and IronWolf Pro: Seagate introduces the first 16TB HDDs

With the amount of data created, captured or replicated across the globe rising to...
PCI Express 4.0 arrives in July, but you need a new AMD Ryzen processor
News

PCI Express 4.0 arrives in July, but you need a new AMD Ryzen processor

PCI Express 4.0 arrives this July, doubling the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0 to up...

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Jonah Lee Walker Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jonah Lee Walker
Guest
Jonah Lee Walker

I wonder if it is actually that fast, because that should do 6k blackmagic, but it seems to only working 4k.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
7 hours ago