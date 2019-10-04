Available in 1 and 2 TB, the new Juggler Portable Cinema SSD from Delkin Devices records flawless cinema-quality video footage, including 12 bit Blackmagic RAW 4K at 60fps.

Shoot and edit directly from the same SSD. That’s what Delkin Devices says you can do, with the new Juggler USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Portable Cinema SSD, designed for the professional video market. From flawless 4K RAW video capture to plug-and-play editing, the Juggler offers everything professionals needs in a single card, says the company.

The Juggler SSD boasts recording speeds up to 1000MB/s for flawless cinema-quality video capture, including 12-bit Blackmagic RAW 4K DCI at 60fps. As bitrates in the Blackmagic Pocket 4K can reach up to 203MB/s, fast media is required to ensure that frames aren’t dropped or recordings aren’t randomly stopped.

Once filming has finished, the Juggler SSD can then be used to edit directly off of (1050MB/s transfer speed), streamlining one’s workflow and avoiding the hassle of transferring files from multiple cards. One important note to remember: the computer being used needs to have a built-in USB Type-C (USB-C) port in order to access the Juggler SSD.

Works with Blackmagic Design cameras

In fact, the newest addition to Delkin Devices growing line of products, the Juggler is specially designed for use with today’s USB-C supported professional video cameras, including the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2, and is, says the company, faster than any other storage on the market. It features a removable USB-C cable and it also includes a mounting clip with a built-in 1/4-20″ male thread for direct camera attachment – no cage necessary.

Delkin Devices knows how important it is for cinematographers to have their cards in working order, so the Juggler SSDs come with a superior 48-hour replacement guarantee in addition to Delkin’s “13 Month Limited Warranty” policy. Delkin will happily replace any non-working card within 48 hours or less (not including weekends), prior to receiving your non-working card. You can also replace your drive over the counter at any authorized Delkin reseller. To activate your Delkin Juggler SSD’s free replacement program & lifetime warranty, simply register your drive online at Delkin Devices.

Juggler is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and retails at $299.99 and $499.99 respectively.

