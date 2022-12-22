It’s an early Christmas present for Resolve users as the iPad version gets released along with an update to desktop Resolve

DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available from the iPad App Store for download (App Store link).

It was a short beta period but I was able to kick the tires on Resolve for iPad and I can report it’s a full-featured version of the application in those pages where Blackmagic has presented them: the Cut and Color page.

You do have to have an M1 iPad and the first line of the description on the App Store says this:

DaVinci Resolve for iPad is optimized for the iPad Pro with M1 and M2 chips. Earlier iPad models with memory limitations have limited functionality available.

That implies that other non-M iPads might run it but your mileage may vary with your iPad and what footage and features you want to use. In fact over in the postchat.io Mastadon discussions, someone has tried to install on an older iPad and they get this warning. You are on the postchat.io Mastadon right?

Resolve for iPad does off an in app purchse of $94.99.

I don’t see a specific list of exactly what the full version of Resolve for iPad has over the free version but you can get some idea by this message that I got when I went to the Color page on a project I had in my iPad Pro from when I was testing the beta.

It’s early enough in the day that Blackmagic doesn’t have their press release yet ready, so maybe we’ll know more.

I also learned something I didn’t know about Resolve for iPad… it will support Thunderbolt 3 ethernet adapters. Who knew!? 🤷‍♂️

We also get an update do Resolve on the desktop, taking it to version 18.1.2. Release notes for this version:

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 18.1.2

• Updated Speed Editor firmware with iPad Bluetooth support.

• Improved voice isolation with ability to restore dry signal from mix control.

• Additional impact and balance preset for Fairlight multiband compressor.

• Addressed an issue using key lock with node sizing on Apple silicon.

• Addressed a crash when deleting some user transition presets.

• Addressed an issue with first frame and last frame source viewer controls.

• Addressed an issue when trimming some comps with anim curves.

• Addressed an issue loading paths with no locked keyframes.

• Addressed an issue with middle mouse scrolling the macro editor.

• Addressed an issue when trimming comps with background media.

• General performance and stability improvements.

On a personal note, I’ve spent the last couple of months editing almost exclusively on Resolve 18. I have a client that had a number of fast turnaround shows so I we made the decision to cut them completely in Resolve. They were multicam music shows with a colorist and despite it being somewhat of a trial by fire I was happy to jump in, give Resolve the benefit of the doubt and make it happen. It was a great experience overall and I need to do a full write-up at some point in the future. This was the first show we delivered, edited and posted for K-LOVE On Demand, a fun Christmas show called A Chaotic Christmas. View if for free at K-LOVE’s On Demand channel.