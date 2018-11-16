Whether you want your final video to have a Van Gogh style or the subtle touch of Chinese paintings, CyberLink has the plug-in for you. You can also choose Monet or Manet or other Impressionist styles.

CyberLink is a company known for its own products, including a complete NLE suite and a photo editor, but now the company introduced a AI Style Video Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. It’s a first for CyberLink, that usually launches plug-ins for its own products, but this time opens a new area from their website to Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects plug-ins. The company doesn’t say, but it may well be that CyberLink will offer more plug-ins for software from other companies.

The CyberLink AI Style Video Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects comes to live thanks to the power of artificial intelligence, as expected. Cyberlink says that “this video effects plug-in utilizes artificial intelligence and deep learning to recreate artistic styles from the world’s most renowned artists. It comes with four stunning AI Style Packs including the styles of Impressionist artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Édouard Manet, as well as Traditional Chinese paintings.”

Videos turn into animated paintings

The AI Style Video Plug-in can produce never-before-seen video effects for Adobe users. As opposed to standard video filters or FXs, which overlay a basic style on top of an existing video clip, CyberLink’s deep learning algorithm reflects a much greater understanding of the artistic thought process. Through this algorithm, the AI Style Video Plug-in can recreate artistic styles and artist-specific traits right down to brush strokes and color tones. The result is, according to CyberLink, “nothing short of a new art form that can add dramatic effects to a particular scene of a film, or be applied to entire videos and turn them into stories living inside animated paintings.”

“As computation power increases, so does the ability for creators to embrace video effects plug-in with AI technologies and add artistic dimensions that were once impossible to their videos,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “With the CyberLink AI Style Video Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, we’re bringing some of CyberLink’s most unique editing technologies to Adobe users, allowing them to create spectacular AI enhanced video sequences and even full-length movies.”

Van Gogh, Monet or Manet

CyberLink’s AI Style Video Plug-in removes the need for lengthy, user-driven deep learning processes. The solution’s pre-trained AI engine in the video effects plug-in runs locally on an edge computing environment, eliminating the need for creators to be connected to the internet to access cloud-based services and dramatically accelerating the process. The plug-in runs on systems with nVidia graphic cards supporting CUDA 3.0 or newer versions and Intel OpenVINO toolkit (you should check system requirements before buying), can process full-length videos and output up to Ultra HD 4K cinematic resolution.

The Van Gogh AI Style Pack for Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects includes 10 unique Van Gogh AI Styles. Users pick the one they want to use, and CyberLink’s AI Style Engine analyzes “your footage frame by frame and intelligently apply brushstrokes so your video looks like it was painted by Van Gogh himself.”

The Impressionist AI Style Pack Vol. 1 includes 5 unique Monet AI Styles and 5 unique Manet AI Styles, so your videos can look like the work from those two painters. The Impressionist AI Style Pack Vol. 2 includes 10 Unique Impressionist AI Styles. The Chinese Traditional Paintings AI Style Pack does exactly what the name suggests, offering 9 traditional Chinese painting styles.

… and a VR Stabilizer for Premiere and AE

Each style pack costs $ 149.99, and there is a trial version available if you want to see how they work. If you’re a Mac user, though, you’re out of luck. CyberLink’s AI Style Video Plug-in is only compatible with Windows versions of Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 and newer and Adobe After Effects CC 2017 and newer. The packs are available for purchase from the CyberLink online store and on the Adobe Exchange (will be launched on the Adobe exchange before the end of 2018).

CyberLink also introduced another plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, the CyberLink VR Stabilizer. Designed to integrate seamless into your After Effects or Premiere Pro workflow, the plug-in offers intelligent video stabilization, says CyberLink, adding “adjust two sliders and our software will do the rest of the work for you!”. The CyberLink VR Stabilizer also offers complete keyframe control: set the default viewing angle and adjust perspective with three simple sliders.

The CyberLink VR Stabilizer costs $199.99, and there is a trial version available. Again, it is only compatible with Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 or Adobe After Effects CC 2017 and newer for Windows.