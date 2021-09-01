In today’s episode of Crossing the 180, Ron speaks with the filmmakers behind the Blumhouse Pictures and Ryan Murphy executive-produced Netflix documentary Pray Away. This is a powerful documentary about the conversion therapy movement in the evangelical church. Essentially the campaign helps “cure” members of LGBTQ+ community. Producer Jess Devaney of Multitude Films and writer/director Kristine Stolakis are on to share their background, the making of this doc, how it got to Netflix, and their own personal journeys. It’s a captivating conversation you won’t want to miss.

