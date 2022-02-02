In this week’s episode of Crossing the 180, Ron interviews documentary filmmaker Salima Karoma. From her success with her first feature documentary “Bad Rap,” to her CNN documentary “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” Salima shares how her career as a doc filmmaker has had such great success. If you’re a doc filmmaker, you will be inspired.
