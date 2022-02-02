Uncategorised

Crossing the 180 with Netflix and CNN Documentary Filmmaker Salima Karoma

How a documentary filmmaker got representation and exposure

Ron Dawson
February 2, 2022
Comment

In this week’s episode of Crossing the 180, Ron interviews documentary filmmaker Salima Karoma. From her success with her first feature documentary “Bad Rap,” to her CNN documentary “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” Salima shares how her career as a doc filmmaker has had such great success. If you’re a doc filmmaker, you will be inspired.

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.

