Crossing the 180 with Filmmakers Academy and Hurlbut Visuals CEO Lydia Hurlbut

Crossing the 180 with Filmmakers Academy and Hurlbut Visuals CEO Lydia Hurlbut

Entrepreneurship in Filmmaking

Ron Dawson
May 25, 2022
Today on Crossing the 180, Ron has an in-depth discussion with Lydia Hurlbut, CEO of Hurlbut Visuals and Filmmakers Academy. Ron and Lydia’s friendship goes back over ten years. In this episode, they cover a wide gamut of topics: entrepreneurship in filmmaking; whether or not film schools are still needed; the streamers; the binge vs. drip model of content distribution; and more. This is a juicy one!

