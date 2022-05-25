Today on Crossing the 180, Ron has an in-depth discussion with Lydia Hurlbut, CEO of Hurlbut Visuals and Filmmakers Academy. Ron and Lydia’s friendship goes back over ten years. In this episode, they cover a wide gamut of topics: entrepreneurship in filmmaking; whether or not film schools are still needed; the streamers; the binge vs. drip model of content distribution; and more. This is a juicy one!

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.