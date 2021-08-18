Peacock TV’s “We Are Lady Parts” is a hilarious, touching, and uplifting comedy with a “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” kinda vibe. The brainchild of British television writer and producer Nida Manzoor, it is a 6-episode series the follows the trials and tribulations of an all-Muslim woman punk band. Those two apparently diametrically opposed aspects of the band are the perfect recipe for a show that is funny, quirky, and at the same time, explores themes of faith, friendship, loyalty, and obligations. The show has a very distinct look in its color and composition, so I was thrilled to have a conversation with the director of photography for the show, UK-based Diana Olifrova.

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY).

Special thanks to MASV for sponsoring this show and the Art of the Frame Podcast channel! Listeners of the podcast can get 100GB of free file transfers by going to massive.io/AOTF.

The Art of the Frame Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public and more. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!