Able to store up to four TF card, four SD cards and two Nano SIM, the Create Mate is announced as the photographer’s ultimate productivity companion, as it includes a fast card reader.

Here is an interesting solution for photographers and videographers on the go: a high-speed card reader that is also a memory card case, all for only US$39.95. Discover the PGYTECH CreateMate!

PGYTECH announced its CreateMate high-speed multi-card reader, made using premium aluminum-alloy, and protected with a ruggedized rubber, IP54-rated card-carrying case. The company claims this accessory is an ideal everyday companion for photographers, action camera users, drone operators, or smartphone enthusiasts, offering an easy-to-use design that’s safe and secure, supporting several popular card types and extremely speedy data downloads, all from a single device.

CreateMate is the result of PGYTECH’s philosophy of “rethink”, that works from a user-oriented mindset. Only that explains a product that doubles as a high-speed card reader and a memory card case. Talk about not having to carry a lot of gear around and always knowing where your card reader is…you’re your memory card case.

In fact, the presentation of CreateMate opened the door for the development of a new product, that might be a solution many videographers have dreamt about. On PGYTECH’s YouTube channel someone suggested this: “ Imagine the same but with an internal slot for an nvme or instead of the micro SD card reader, a second “push to lock inside” SD card reader and you have a portable backup solution!”, to what PGYTECH replied with a “That’s an excellent idea! We’ll consider it for the new generation!”

The discussion continued with a note from the person suggesting the product: “no kidding, you would hit bullseye with such a solution. My actual portable solution involves the best SanDisk Pro card reader, a USBC hub and for the storage I have a redundant duo Samsung T7 Shield/Rog Arion nvme enclosure. It’s extremely fast, very reliable, but cumbersome when the whole is tied with Velcro. If you do such a solution with very fast card reader for video and no weak point like integrated cable I’m in.”

Transfer data at warp speeds

While a CreateMate II (?) may take some time to reach the market, what we’ve now is this CreateMate that is both a card reader and case. The card reader fits neatly into the rubberized carrying case, which can be attached via the included carabiner to a belt, pocket, inside jacket, or bag, ensuring it won’t get lost. The case is IP54 rated to resist splashes, dirt, and the occasional, accidental drop. CreateMate can store up to four TF card, four SD cards and two Nano SIM. A special eject pin is also provided to easily remove cards without risking damage.

PGYTECH claims that the CreateMate can “transfer data at warp speeds”. While that may be a marketing suggestion for the term “fast”, the USB 3.1 chip inside the card reader can perform data transfers at up to 312MB/s, numbers based on internal testing. The company says that performance may differ depending on the card, user device and operating parameters, but adds that this speed available ensures “you can download your pictures, videos, and documents faster, saving time and improving productivity.”

CreateMate even supports simultaneous data transfers when both SD and TF cards are inserted. With a one-device-for-all approach using USB Type-C, the CreateMate allows users to transfer directly to Windows or Mac laptops (Type-C), tablets and smartphones (OTG) without installing Apps, so they can share between devices more conveniently.

The CreateMate High-Speed Card Reader Case is available for an MSRP of US$39.95 at https://amzn.to/3OyCsC8 and the official store from PGYTECH. Using the promotional code GLOBAL10, global customers can get a further 10% off!