The Creative Pro User Group (CPUG) Network have announced that the Sixteenth Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in the Pavilion Ballroom at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Doors open at 4:30PM with the “SuperMeet Digital Showcase,” featuring over 25 software and hardware developers. Presentations will begin at 7:00PM and continue until 10:00PM. Earlybird tickets are on sale online only for the price of $10.00 each plus ticket fee (Early Bird price ends March 27, 2017) and $7.00 for students and Teachers with valid student ID. This SuperMeet will celebrate the Sixteeth anniversary of holding SuperMeets in Las Vegas and promises to be the single largest gathering of Adobe, Avid, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro/FCP X editors, gurus, digital filmmakers and content creators during the 2017 NAB Show. It is expected this SuperMeet will sell out as historically every Las Vegas SuperMeet sells out.

The SuperMeet agenda has not been announced and will not until shortly before the event, but will feature user driven presentations from Blackmagic Design, Adobe, HP|NVIDIA, Other World Computing, FCPWORKS and much more.

Rounding out the evening will be the always wild and crazy “World Famous Raffle” where tens of thousands of dollars worth of valuable prizes will be handed out to dozens of lucky winners.

Doors to the SuperMeet will open at 4:30PM with the “SuperMeet Digital Showcase,” featuring over 25 software and hardware developers including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, HP|NVIDIA, OWC, CoreMelt, Drobo, FCPWORKS, Frame.io, Future Media Concepts, BorisFX, HDDisk, Maxon, LumaForge and more coming soon. Here, attendees can enjoy a few cocktails, network and party with industry peers, talk one on one with leading manufacturers and learn about the latest trends in collaborative editing workflows for postproduction and broadcast markets.

For complete details on the SuperMeet including driving and transit directions, a current list of raffle prizes and how to purchase tickets, visit the SuperMeet website. http://supermeet.com

About: Creative Pro User Group (CPUG) Network SuperMeets are social gatherings of Adobe, Avid, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro/FCP X editors, gurus, digital filmmakers and content creators from throughout the world who use or want to learn to use Macintosh-based workflows. SuperMeets started as a grassroots movement to connect Apple FCP Editors at a local level. Now in its sixteenth year, the producers behind the SuperMeets have harnessed the energy of local chapters globally and turned SuperMeets into the industry’s most influential user-organized series of global events. The SuperMeet agenda usually includes user-driven demos of new products, digital video tips and tricks, and filmmaker show and tells, including a SuperMeet Digital Showcase with vendors and small developers providing workflow solutions for digital filmmakers and content creators. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Was This Post Helpful: