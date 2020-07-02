We’ve seen the most unique solutions people found to keep the pandemic at bay, and now Matthews Studio Equipment – MSE – introduced its solution for one of today’s on-set and real world issues.

Matthews Studio Equipment has a new accessory to quickly build custom dividers to protect against virus transmission: meet the Sheet Plate Adapter Kit, protective gear to add to your on-set kit.

If you need to keep on working and want to feel safe, Matthews Studio Equipment – MSE – has what the company says is a a great solution for one of today’s on-set and real world issues: its new Sheet Plate Adapter Kit, that makes it easy to quickly build custom dividers to protect against virus transmission, plus it comes in handy when you least expect it, to save the day with a convenient holding solution for standard grip equipment.

MSE’s new Sheet Plate Adapter Kit is, the company says, “a versatile bracket mounting solution that securely adds a welded 3/8” pin to any sheet material such as plexiglass, plywood, lauan, Masonite or a variety of fabrics like vinyl plastic creating safe on set barriers that can be sanitized. Two 3” steel plates sandwich the material via four bolts, providing an extremely solid connection.”

A solution that works out of the box

If you’re familiar with DIY, you may well be able to create your own solution based on the idea, but for the price – MSE’s Sheet Plate Adapter Kit costs $39.00 – the accessory will save you time and give you a solution that works out of the box. The Kit includes one plate with 3/8″ pin, one backing plate, 4 bolts, and 4 nylon locking nuts.

Small but mighty, as MSE says, the Sheet Plate Adapter Kit is, adds the company, “a real problem solver for camera protection, custom light modification, and set building.”

If you need or want more than one kit, be aware that, for a limited time, it is possible to purchase a total of four Sheet Plate Adapter Kits directly from Matthews Studio Equipment for the special price of $99.00.