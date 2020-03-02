Coronavirus Concerns Cause AJA To Withdraw From NAB 2020

AJA Video Systems announces the American Company will not head to the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB 2020, this year due to concerns with the Coronavirus.
It is with a heavy heart that AJA is withdrawing from the NAB 2020 show in Las Vegas due to the risks from the Coronavirus. We have made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees and partners worldwide.
While we will miss gathering with our friends and colleagues from around the world, AJA remains fully committed to transitioning all of our planned NAB events (product announcements and demos, channel partner meeting and press conference) to web-based video conferences. We have exciting product news to share, and we look forward to bringing those products to market as planned.
AJA is a community-based company with a majority of our staff, product development and manufacturing located in Grass Valley, California and in light of the risks presented by Covid-19, having a physical presence at NAB posed too great of a risk.
In the usual booth location for AJA, South – Lower, the video hardware company took up a decent amount of space and presence. Usually, the AJA location is excellent for NAB attendees to see precisely what AJA has to offer since most of their gear may be hidden behind a computer or monitor in post-production offices. AJA will rely on video conferencing and online presentations to carry the news of the company’s newest innovations. Is AJA the first of many companies to back out of NAB or just a one-off?
