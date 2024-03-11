Cooke Optics has opened a new test space in central London so cinematographers can try out lens/camera combinations when planning a new film. The facility, alongside a DP social area, houses a range of cameras as well as access to the full line-up of spherical and anamorphic lenses from the legendary optical manufacturer. The idea is that cinematographers can try out lenses to see which series will best suit their upcoming production and so they can get a full grasp of the characteristics they should expect before filming begins. Cooke experts are on-hand to recommend particular individual lenses or a series, according to the visual requirements of the film. Cameras and lighting are provided, along with a series of test targets designed to reveal the features of the lens. A grading suite with Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve and HDR monitors will also soon be added, so users can check their footage immediately on-screen and take it away with them afterwards.

The location of the facility, in the Fitzrovia area of London, has been chosen for its proximity to the post-production and colour houses in the Soho district, which makes it convenient for visiting DPs. While the test facility is in the basement, on the ground floor Cooke has set up a series screens to form a gallery that aims to inspire and educate at the same time. The themed gallery has seven screens around its walls that are loaded with narrated short films to illustrate different creative aspects of cinematography using example clips from famous movies.

The current theme is Focus, which is broken down into Deep Focus, Shallow Focus, Racking Focus, Split Field Focus etc, with each screen explaining what the techniques are and how they influence the viewer. The example films used are not necessarily films shot with Cooke lenses. This space is designed to inspire film makers as well as to educate students and people new to the industry, and I have to say it is really very good. The theme will change every few months I’m told.

Test targets

I visited on an opening night during a reception for rental houses, so the test area had been compressed a little into a corner so enthusiastic technicians didn’t trip over tripod legs and stands, but the main test targets and test environment were all there. I’m told there are usually three cameras to choose from, but on the night users could look through a fully rigged Sony Venice or an Arri Alexa Mini LF.

While the background cladding of the test area appears decorative, the pattern of parallel straight lines created by the strips of wood offers an ideal way to assess curvilinear distortion – to show whether the lens produces barrel or pincushion distortion, and the extent of that distortion. Cooke also offers a selection of plain coloured backdrop rolls, as well as a green screen for those who want it.

Hanging targets in the set include the latest version of DSC Labs CamBelles for checking how the lens and camera combination renders four different skin tones in one go. Also from DSC Labs is the CML Special 1.1 High Saturation Color Reference Chart, that again helps us determine how colours are rendered, but with an emphasis on primary and secondary colours with varying degrees of saturation. There’s also an X-Rite ColorChecker for more complex colours, and a Sekonic Exposure Profile Target to help get exposure right in the first place.

A vase of dried flowers and grasses provides the chance to examine a subject with high frequency detail so we can study resolution, and the parlour palm shows how crossing lines will be rendered. A string of lights give us an idea of the way out-of-focus highlights and pin light sources will look, while the record player presents the lens with a warm tone wood to contrast the lighter tones of the background.

Cooke’s Director of Product Experiences, Carey Duffy, told me the company’s S8/i FF series lenses, as well as the Varotal/i FF, the new SP3, the Macro/i FF and the Panchro Classics for full frame as well as S35 – and of course the anamorphic lenses – are all easily available, and other lenses can be brought in by request from the factory in Leicester.

He says DPs should book ahead of time to make sure the lenses they want to look at are on site, and that the test area is available. ‘It’s a great chance to get to know the lenses in a relaxed atmosphere,’ he told me. ‘There’s no sales pressure and you can take your time to really find out which lenses will suit your project best. You can shoot your tests, check the shots in the grading suite and then take your rushes away with you.’

Cooke has similar facilities, though without the gallery, at sites in Beijing and Burbank, California.

To book the test space email [email protected], and to sign up to visit the gallery go to https://cookeoptics.com/news-and-events/gallery/. You can see a list of open-house events at https://cookeoptics.com/news-and-events/cooke-london-open-house/.

Cooke London is at 39 Newman Street, London W1T 1QB.

For more information see the Cooke Optics website.