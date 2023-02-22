Cooke Optics highlights new lenses at BSC Expo in London

Cooke Optics today announced it will be attending BSC (British Society of Cinematographers) Expo to showcase the new Varotal/i FF 19-40mm wide zoom lens and connect with cinematographers, industry friends and colleagues.

Cooke will be on stand 258 at the film and TV production show. This is where you can meet Carey Duffy, Director of Product Experiences at Cooke, who can talk you through Cooke’s top-of-the-line range of lenses; and get hands-on experience of the Varotal/i FF 19-40mm, a new lens which completes the Varotal/i series, alongside the 30-95mm medium and 85-215mm long zooms.

The Varotal/i FF zoom series delivers the Cooke Look™, enabling cinematographers to preserve their creative intent through seamlessly intercutting between Cooke S8/i FF and S7/i FF prime series; delivering continuity of flattering skin tone and dimensionality with minimal breathing.

Cooke will also exhibit S8/i FF, their flagship T1.4 primes series developed to produce organic character on digital sensors. The S8/i lenses deliver sharp resolving imagery whilst providing a beautiful bokeh and dimensionality through their all-spherical design in a compact ergonomic body. In addition, Cooke will have a selection of lenses from Panchro/i Classic, Macro/i and Anamorphic/i series available to view on request.

The BSC EXPO is now a recognised fixture in the industry calendar. Held at Battersea Evolution in South London, it is a great opportunity to test all of the latest equipment and technologies in an informal industry environment. Alongside exhibitors and the latest kit, the BSC Expo also hosts two full days of presentations and panel discussions including the popular BSC Panel discussions, all within the onsite seminar theatre.

For more information about Cooke Optics and its range of premium lenses please visit www.cookeoptics.com