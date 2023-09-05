Cooke suggested, recently, it was about to announce a revolutionary new product range that bridges the worlds of cinematography and videography. The the SP3 Full Frame Cine Lenses.

Optimized for your mirrorless camera, the new SP3 Full Frame Cine Lenses from Cooke are a series of five lenses – 25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm – promising to marry innovation with nostalgia.

No matter how much filmmaking continues to innovate and progress, we always have an appreciation for nostalgia. Older, classic lens series being used in modern film projects is a never-ending trend but does not come without its own unique issues. Cooke aims to change all that, with the the release of the new SP3 Full Frame Cine Lenses. The new series, inspired by the Speed Panchro family, invites you to partake in this nostalgia, with lenses which have been optimized for your mirrorless camera.

The SP3 lens series features five total lenses—25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm—and a 5-lens kit with all available focal lengths and a heavy-duty case to carry them all. The lenses feature a native E-mount for attachment to your compatible full frame camera and will be available in other mounts such as RF and L in the future. A 9-blade iris and T2.4 to T16 aperture range renders a cinematic bokeh and greater depth of field control. Accurate skin tone and heightened contrast render realistic and natural images in your next short film.

Optical coatings on each lens help control lens flares and create matched color across the entire set for a consistent look to your footage. Focus and iris rings across all focus lengths are aligned for efficient lens switching without needing to recalibrate your follow focus motors. The SP3 lenses also match up with the Panchro/i Classic Prime Lenses for easy integration with your preexisting loadout.

Familiar, industry-standard mechanical interfaces and a lightweight yet durable anodized shell allow the SP3 to easily function as your main cine lens. Their lightweight form factor makes them drone-mountable and capable of capturing high-flying cinematic panoramas.

The price for each lens in the set is $4,500 USD, and you’ll pay $21,375 if you want the whole set. That’s an appealing price for Cooke optics, meaning more filmmakers will be able to explore the Cooke Look.