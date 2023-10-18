Final Pixel and CUBE Studio team up to launch an accessible virtual production offering, designed for UK brands and creative agencies.

Named Content Factory, the new and accessible virtual production package looks set to transform the future of content creation. An efficient solution, providing access to a library of virtual backgrounds, camera, lighting, crew, props, post-production and more, it empowers creators to capture multiple campaigns in one day within CUBE Studio’s 7,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio.

Final Pixel, an award-winning global Creative Virtual Production and Innovation Works with expertise in producing, world-building technology development and education and UK-based Virtual Production Studio, CUBE Studio, have teamed up to launch the first Content Factory, which combines virtual production expertise, techniques and technologies into an accessible, comprehensive and highly approachable package of services designed to enable anyone to embrace and easily integrate virtual production into their content, branding and advertising strategies.

Designed with a focus on digital, influencer and product advertising, Final Pixel’s Content Factory bridges the gap between ad-level budgets and one-day virtual production shoots, empowering creative visionaries to take their first steps into this new era of immersive content creation and embrace virtual production technology to bring their ideas to life.

Stop time, control the weather

Hosted at CUBE Studio’s 7,500 sq. ft., state-of-the-art virtual production studio, and providing access to a library of immersive and photoreal virtual environments, highly skilled crew, camera, lighting and a range of props, this groundbreaking package allows creatives to capture multiple campaigns in just one day.

Delivering a triple-threat of speed, efficiency, and enhanced creative capability, virtual production represents a paradigm shift in the way commercials and brand campaigns are being created. With a growing demand across the advertising space for a streamlined virtual production solution, Content Factory enables brands to deliver Hollywood quality storytelling, without the blockbuster spend.

Hanah Draper, Global Head of Production and Final Pixel, said: “Content Factory means you can stop time, control the weather, the season, the country and reach creative ambitions – but without breaking the bank” adding “We’ve unearthed a way of democratising virtual production and simplified it into a nice, digestible package.”

Very first studio to offer the Content Factory package

Adoption of virtual production techniques has been accelerated in recent years, as productions place increasing importance on sustainability. Calling for smaller crew sizes, reducing travel and enabling virtual collaboration throughout the production process, Content Factory allows creators to embrace sustainable production techniques while exploring innovative technology solutions.

Home to the first Final Pixel Content Factory, and the exclusive UK destination, CUBE Studio, located just outside of London, provides the perfect stage for creators and brands to level up their storytelling and redefine what’s possible.

James Hakesley, CEO and Executive Producer at CUBE Studio said: “We’ve always been passionate about empowering content creators to push creative boundaries through access to the very latest technical and visual innovations, and the launch of Content Factory will make virtual production more accessible than ever before.

Editing, sound mixing and colour grading

“We’re proud to be partnering with Final Pixel, as the very first destination to offer the Content Factory package which, we believe, will be a catalyst for growth for virtual production across the UK.”

CUBE Studio is home to a 10.5×5.5m LED volume, crafted with Unilumin Upad IV LED panels, which feature HDR image quality, a pixel pitch of 2.6 mm and new DDC (dual drive configuration) technology, plus Brompton Technology processing, to deliver visual excellence.

Designed with comfort and experience at the forefront, CUBE Studio features:

5mx5m drive-in vehicle access to the LED stage, with unloading bay

Viewing platform with views of the LED stage

Production office, boardroom, kitchen and refreshment facilities

Spacious greenroom and breakout lounge for talent and clients

Dressing rooms and hair and make–up suites

On-site parking

Sohonet dedicated high-speed internet access

Fresh air ventilation system

Equipment and setbuild area

Just off the M4, 15 minutes from Heathrow and access to London via Elizabeth Line

Encompassing support from pre-production through to post-production, this new offering includes editing, sound mixing and colour grading to Final Pixel and CUBE Studio’s high standards. Follow the link to find more about Content Factory.