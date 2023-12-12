The Final Pixel Academy in partnership with Screen Scotland, Nightsky Studios, and Blazing Griffin announced they are formally launching the Virtual Production Fellowship programme.

An exclusive invitation-only event that will feature a series of presentations, the Virtual Production Fellowship Programme formally launches on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Final Pixel Academy – along with Screen Scotland who are one of the seven British Film Institute (BFI) Skills Clusters – recently announced its ambitious, first-of-its-kind Virtual Production Fellowship programme designed and developed to teach the critical skills, techniques and technologies and creative application within Virtual Production capabilities to enable participating delegates to carve new career paths in the burgeoning virtual production industry. The training is fully funded for participants and exclusively for candidates based in Scotland.

The exclusive kick-off event and launch of the Virtual Production Fellowship, on Friday, December 15, 2023, marks a momentous event for Scotland’s creative and production community. The Fellowship is a three-year programme developed in partnership with Nightsky Studios in Glasgow, Scotland, and Blazing Griffin, and will introduce virtual production, the key technologies and concepts that encompass virtual production workflows.

Experience a state-of-the-art virtual production stage

The exclusive invitation-only event will feature a series of presentations and a tour of a fully-operational virtual production stage. During the course of the event, Final Pixel Academy will conduct a live panel discussion and Q&A session on the methodology behind its new training programme and the impact this will have on the future of the Scottish film and television industry. The Industry Expert Panel Discussion will be moderated by the head of Final Pixel Academy, Dr. Jodi Nelson-Tabor, and will feature:

Michael McKenna, CEO, Final Pixel

Steven Little, Head of Production, Screen Scotland

Ben Bentley, Studio Executive, Nightsky Studios

Naysun Alae-Carew, Managing Director, Blazing Griffin

Jamie Lapsley, Production Designer, AMPAS/BFDG

Invitees will also have the opportunity to experience a working, state-of-the-art virtual production stage. The event will take place between 6pm and 8:30pm on Friday 15th December at BBC Studioworks, Glasgow Scotland.

The inaugural Virtual Production Fellowship by Final Pixel Academy is a three-year programme developed in partnership with Nightsky Studios based in Coatbridge, Scotland, and Blazing Griffin, based in Glasgow, and will introduce virtual production, the key technologies and concepts that encompass virtual production workflows. The fellowship will also provide delegates with in-depth understanding of, and preparation for, the critical skills required, and the practical know-how to develop virtual production best practices through practical hands-on and on-set experience. The Virtual Production Fellowship in Glasgow is the first endeavor in a world-wide initiative by Final Pixel Academy to bring virtual production education and career development to creatives throughout Europe and the United States.