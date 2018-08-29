Production

Cleanfeed: remote recording and live broadcasting that’s better than a double-ender

The new Pro version of Cleanfeed includes virtual carts to play pre-recorded clips

Allan Tépper August 29, 2018

In BeyondPodcasting episode 7, I have a detailed conversation with Marc Bakos of Cleanfeed, the online service that allows remote recording and live broadcasting that’s even better than a double ender, and includes built-in virtual carts for pre-recorded clips in the Pro version. We also discussed several of the other new features in the Pro version. In addition to being able to hear the conversation, there is a link to my prior review of Cleanfeed.

Click the player above to listen here, or visit BeyondPodcasting.com to listen, subscribe free or for more important links.

Link to my prior episode of Cleanfeed.net:

My review from January 2018 (illustrated above): Review: Cleanfeed for remote HQ audio interview recordings

More info at Cleanfeed.net.

Think Tank Photo upgrades Retrospective shoulder bags

Samsung Portable SSD X5 is NVMe-based and built for speed

