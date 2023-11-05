Even though Cleanfeed is very judicious with adding new features, the company has recently added markers and notes to its Cleanfeed Pro. The new markers are now available in any multitrack recording made in Cleanfeed Pro. Markers need to be relative to a recording (which may have its own start time or pauses in the recording) so accommodating them closely alongside in the same Zip file bundle is the logical choice. There are 5 categories of pre-set markers (you can drag them around or change the name with a press-and-old), which is handy for labeling different events in your recording, and with no pressure to use them all. Ahead are the compatible editing applications.

Supported editing applications

Cleanfeed explored different options for getting the markers into commonly-used applications. Initially, embedding in the WAVE file was thought to be a good approach, but increasingly this did not turn out in practice and Cleanfeed decided that a separate file gave the clearest workflow.

Today you can import the markers into Audacity and Hindenburg (covered in many of my past articles.) Soon Cleanfeed says that it will expand that to cover other popular editors. If there’s a particular one you’d like to see supported then let them know.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

No company mentioned in this article is paying for this article. Both Cleanfeed and Hindenburg has given Allan Tépper NFR access to facilitate reviews. Some of the companies listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.