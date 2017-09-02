Although the new version of Cinema 4D is available worldwide now, the presentation at IBC 2017 will be a unique chance to meet with professionals using the program.

As ProVideo Coalition mentioned before, the new Cinema 4D Release 19 is available this September, from MAXON or its authorized dealers. MAXON Service Agreement customers whose MSA is active as of September 1, 2017 will be upgraded automatically, confirmed the company recently. Cinema 4D R19 is available for Mac OS X and Windows; Linux nodes are also available for network rendering.

This next generation of MAXON’s professional 3D application delivers both great tools and enhancements artists can put to use immediately, and provides a peek into the foundations for the future. Designed to serve individual artists as well as large studio environments, Release 19 offers a fast, easy, stable and streamlined workflow to meet today’s challenges in the content creation markets; especially general design, motion graphics, VFX, VR/AR and all types of visualization.

For a complete list of features of the new version, a visit to MAXON’s website is essential, but here are some of the highlights of Cinema 4D R19:

Viewport Improvements – Results so close to final render that client previews can be output using the new native MP4 video support.

MoGraph Enhancements – Added workflow capabilities in Voronoi Fracturing and an all-new Sound Effector.

New Spherical Camera – Lets artists render stereoscopic 360° Virtual Reality videos and dome projections.

New Polygon Reduction – Easily reduce entire hierarchies while preserving vertex maps, selection tags and UV coordinates to ensure textures continue to map properly and preserve polygon detail.

Level of Detail (LOD) Object – Define and manage settings to maximize viewport and render speed, or prepare optimized assets for game workflows. Exports FBX for use in popular game engines.

AMD’s Radeon ProRender – Now seamlessly integrated into R19, providing artists with a cross-platform GPU rendering solution.

Revamped Media Core – Completely rewritten software core to increase speed and memory efficiency for image, video and audio formats; native support for MP4 video without QuickTime.

Robust Modeling – A new modeling core with improved support for edges and N-gons can be seen in the Align and Reverse Normals commands.

BodyPaint 3D – Now uses an OpenGL painting engine, giving R19 artists a real-time display of reflections, alpha, bump or normal, and even displacement for improved visual feedback and texture painting when painting color and adding surface details in film, game design and other workflows.

MAXON Cinema 4D R19 will make its European debut at the MAXON booth in Hall 7, K30 at IBC 2017, which will take place from September 15 – 19, 2017, at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam. During the event, internationally-renowned 3D artists including Peter Eszenyi, Sophia Kyriacou and Tim Clapham, as well as creatives from other international studios, will share insights into and techniques used on projects created with Cinema 4D. Partners including Google, Insydium, and Redshift will present important workflow integrations with Cinema 4D. Detailed information as well as the live streaming of all presentations will be available at http://www.c4dlive.com/.

Was This Post Helpful: