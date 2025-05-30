With new expanded features and toolkit added, the CINEFLARES LENS LAB is the world’s largest online test library of professional cine lenses—from vintage to modern.

Since launching in 2024 the online platform created by Markus Förderer ASC, BVK has grown into a unique resource for cinematographers and filmmakers, with many new features being added along the way, thanks to feedback from their growing user base. Now, CINEFLARES LENS LAB, the unique interactive lens flare library, has completed profiling 100 of the industry’s top lens families, expanding the number of cine lenses – from vintage to modern – so filmmakers can compare lens flare characteristics at different T-stops, in a controlled environment.

In addition to producing the most extensive inventory ever of lens flare profiles, CINEFLARES offers a broadened range of tools to help visual artists make informed optics comparisons and more. The comprehensive digital toolkit for cinematographers and creatives, provides high-quality, optically tested lens data previously available only through extensive in-person testing. Now users can enjoy expanded features designed to help make informed decisions across a vast and diverse lens landscape.

Here is some more information about the flare library and what it offers:

The “Scene Preview Tool” allows filmmakers to conduct virtual tests in daylight, interior, and night scenes, comparing lenses in realistic environments. It provides a controlled and photometrically accurate representation of lens behavior in scenarios where the logistics of testing hundreds of lenses would not otherwise be practical. For the first time, filmmakers can visualize a lens’ flare characteristics, contrast, and color reproduction in a simulated real-world setting, bringing efficiency and precision to pre-production decisions.

The library has expanded beyond flares to also include critical lens characteristics such as distortion and bokeh for new lenses added to the database. This enhancement gives users a multi-faceted view of each lens, providing insights into aesthetic choices and technical factors that impact storytelling.

With the advanced “Search”, users can quickly find lenses based on optical attributes such as flare color or distortion, as well as looking up the lenses used in notable films. This allows creatives to explore and select optics with similar characteristics to those used in iconic scenes. This feature links creative inspiration with technical resources, enabling users to discover and virtually test lenses from their computer or mobile devices.

To celebrate the 100 lens sets milestone Cineflares is offering a 15% discount to new and returning users. Valid through July 31, 2025, this promotion is a thank-you to the community of early adopters and long-time supporters. To activate the discount coupon users can input code FLARE15 when signing up for CINEFLARES PRO. To discover more or take advantage of the Milestone discount users can visit www.cineflares.com.