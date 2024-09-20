Cine Gear Expo announces that Free Registration is open for Atlanta’s top filmmaking art and technology event being held at the famous Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia on October 4-5, 2024.

Cine Gear 2023 in Atlanta drew thousands to the studio, and thousands of industry professionals will return to attend the 2024 edition, which will reveal the latest products and technologies.

This year’s much anticipated film-studio event promises to be a southern showcase for the latest technology and techniques featuring exhibits, seminars, demos, and screenings, say the organizers. It’s a key opportunity for professional film artists and content creators to roll up their sleeves and let down their hair one-on-one with equipment makers, rental houses, guilds, trade journals, and filmmakers of all types. Whether held in Hollywood, New York, or on the grounds of Georgia’s premiere motion picture lot, Cine Gear Expo is known for world-class mingling amid the screens and gear.

The organizers say that “Cine Gear Expo Atlanta 2023 was such a smashing success, we’re returning for 2024” adding that “a focal point of Southern filmmaking, Cine Gear 2023 drew thousands to the studio, which houses productions like Black Adam and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Visitors met with equipment exhibitors from across the globe, attended panels and workshops from the International Cinematographer’s Guild, the ASC, and numerous tech brands, and partied at the Friday night Southern Cine Soirée.”

The 2024 lineup of innovators showing off their latest wares include: A.C. Lighting, Airstar America, Astera, Aputure, Avenger, Barbizon Lighting, Carl Zeiss, Cartoni, Chauvet Pro Kino Flo, City Theatrical, ETC, Fiilex, Flanders Scientific, GODOX, LedsUniverse, Lex Products, Manfrotto Lighting, Nanlux, Panasonic Lumix, RatPac Controls, RST Visions in Color, Sigma Corporation, SWISSON, Techni Lux, Production Solutions,TRP Worldwide, Videndum, and more. Also on hand will be industry guilds and trade organizations including the American Society of Cinematographers, IATSE Local 479, and ICG Local 600.

Presentations covering filmmaking insights, techniques and technology by distinguished organizations and industry leaders include: ASC’s always popular Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers, Georgia Production Partnership, IATSE Local 600 Presents Panel, and a slate of others, held on the spectacular virtual stage hosted by Trilith Studios and Lux Machina.

Cine Gear Expo Atlanta runs 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 4 and 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 5. Follow the link for more information and to see the growing lineup of exhibitors, demos and seminars.