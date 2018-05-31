The Cine Gear Expo is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, but if you can’t make it to the event, grab the Cine Gear Expo 2018, a guide with 60 pages of news and information, double the size of the 2017’s edition.

Since its first opening in 1996, Cine Gear Expo has become a truly dynamic educational and interactive company dedicated to the power of filmmaking. The 23rd Annual Cine Gear Expo, which takes place at at Paramount Pictures Studios presents the single biggest opportunity for artists and technicians in the moving image industry to gather, learn and discuss the latest trends and share industry news in the heart of Hollywood.

According to Cine Gear Expo organizers, Juliane Grosso and Karl Kresser, “members of the entertainment industry view Cine Gear as the must attend event of the year for maximum exposure and impact. NEWS there will be! We expect several groundbreaking equipment announcements to take place during the expo.”

The note is published on the first pages of the guide for the 2018 edition, a 60 page pdf document that can be downloaded directly from the event’s website, and which can be used to know more about the exhibits, conferences and workshops included in the 23rd edition. With a complete exhibitor list, info on the new products announced, a map and more information about the event, the “Cine Gear Expo 2018” guide can provide, even if you do not have the chance to attend the event, as a “virtual guide” to the news. Compared to the 2017 guide, this year’s edition as doubled the number of pages, a suggestion of the growing importance of the Cine Gear Expo.

If you attend the event, there is a now digital tool to help you. According to Juliane Grosso and Karl Kresser, “as part of the Cine Gear Expo action, use our new App to maneuver through the exhibit areas, seminars and lectures. It also contains a fun Scavenger Hunt.”.

Whatever you do, download the Cine Gear Expo 2018 to your desktop or smartphone. And while you’re at it, download also the Cine Gear Expo 2017, for your archive, and to compare what changed since last edition.