From the making of the Super Bowl Halftime Show to techniques in lighting, the new Cine Live program at NAB Show 2022 features sessions focused on cinematic storytelling experiences in live production.

NAB Show’s Cine Consortium revealed its new Cine Live program featuring sessions focused on cinematic storytelling experiences in live production. Open to all NAB Show badge holders, Cine Live will take place in the new Create Inspiration Theater in Central Hall. The hour-long sessions kick off daily April 24 – 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Cine Live sessions feature leading producers and directors discussing the skills, techniques and creative vision required in today’s storytelling environment. Session topics include the making of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, cinematic multi-cam performance captures, and a look at the merging of cinematic and broadcast talents with FOX.

Workshops about cinematographic techniques in lighting will be led by Fred Elmes, ASC and Peter Moss, ASC. A member of ASC since 1993, Elmes has served as cinematographer for feature films such as “Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart,” “The Ice Storm” and “The Dead Don’t Die.” Moss has been a member of the Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) since 1984 and joined ASC in 2010. He has worked on projects such as “Race,” “Flashpoint” and “The Cutter.”

A combination of cinema and broadcast

The Cine Consortium will wrap up with a final session on Wednesday, April 27 entitled “Cine Live Roundtable – Top Show Takeaways, Applications, Opportunities.”

“We are in a transformative time in which cinematic storytelling tools and techniques are being applied to live performance and broadcast productions. The approach that is emerging on these projects is a combination of cinema and broadcast production talent and disciplines. I’m pleased to be part of the NAB Cine Consortium, which is fostering these discussions and bringing this information to light,” said Pete Abel, co-founder and CEO, AbelCine.

“The cinematic production and post industry involvement at NAB Show demonstrates the committed partnership of the Cine Consortium members and the NAB team to present the most relevant content and education for this fast-moving sector of Cine Live,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events at NAB.

In addition to Cine Live, the Consortium will present educational sessions throughout NAB Show to include a partnership with the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), the Cinematography Lighting Workshop and the ARRI Fuse Virtual Production Theater, which will host hands on learning presented by Digital Cinema Society (DCS) as well as camera-to-cloud technology and case studies based on streaming interviews from the NAB Show floor.

Another highlight is ICG Local 600’s panel session, “Sustainable Production: The Path to Net Zero Climate Impact” with The Walt Disney Company, Producers Guild of America and Lucasfilm.

For a complete list of cinematic, production, post-production, and content creation experiences visit NABShow.com.

NAB Show returns to Las Vegas

The Cine Consortium launched in November 2021 in Los Angeles to help guide NAB Show and affiliated events in identifying opportunities to serve, educate and unite the cinema, production, post and broader content creation communities. The Cine Consortium is committed to building innovative ways to serve creative professionals and technologists.

Composed of members from equipment manufacturers, studios, unions, guilds and more, the Cine Consortium group works in partnership with NAB to identify opportunities to serve, educate and unite the global cinema, production, post and broader content creation communities, across NAB Show, NAB Show New York, NAB Amplify and beyond.

NAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.