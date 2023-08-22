DJI may have conquered the skies with their drones, but underwater other companies rule; names like Chasing are popular among those who explore underwater photography and video.

Able to operate for up to 4 hours on a single battery, the Chasing M2S is a drone able to record movies in 4K resolution and take pictures with 12 megapixels with a 1/2.3 Sony CMOS sensor… underwater.

When drones are mentioned, people mostly think of aerial drones that are now so common in photography and video. But there are also other types of drones, including models for using underwater, which include video and photography as part of the key features offered, allowing users to explore image capturing in a different way.

Although compact cameras designed for use underwater – like the Nikon COOLPIX W300, a kind of small Nikonos – and special cases for some cameras – and smartphones – make underwater photography and video viable, underwater drones offer more versatility when it comes to image gathering. They may not offer the advanced technology of aerial drones like those from DJI – yet – but they represent an asset for those interested in the exploration of the beauty that lies underwater.

The consumer line of drones from Chasing, starting with the GLADIUS MINI S, is a good example. This model is a portable, easy-to-use, and reliable consumer-grade underwater drone that can be used for underwater creative photography, diving explorations, and safety inspections. It is easy to operate and carry, and has a compact aluminum alloy body design.

A new underwater industrial-grade ROV

Equipped with a 1/2.3 SONY CMOS, EIS anti video-shake feature, F1.8 lens, and 2400 lumen LED lights, the GLADIUS MINI S underwater drone can, the company says, “clearly capture underwater details even in low light.” It fits easily in a backpack so you can take it anywhere you want to go, meaning it’s the underwater drone that is closest to the small drones used by land explorers.

The drone S supports viewing underwater images on three devices simultaneously to meet the need for multiple viewers, and is designed with live broadcasting and social media sharing in mind. Equipped with two 4800 mAh batteries, the battery life of the drone is up to 4 hours. With a maximum speed of 4 knots (2 m/s), a maximum dive depth of up to 100 meters, and a maximum horizontal shooting radius of up to 200 meters, the GLADIUS MINI S underwater drone fully meets your underwater shooting needs.

Now the company has introduced a new model, the underwater industrial-grade ROV Chasing M2S, a new version of the Chasing M2. The new drone has the same butterfly design as the other ROV in M2 series but in a more portable and compact body which facilitates single-person operation and quick deployment. The symmetrical vector layout of the eight thrusters, adopts a design where translation and rotation are independent of each other that supports 360-degree omnidirectional movement and improves posture response speed and control stability. The streamlined design of the butterfly wing outline at the front and rear helps to protect the propellers.

Record movies in 4K resolution

While it is obvious that Chasing’s line-up of underwater drones in the M series caters for industrial uses, and these drones excel in various applications, hull and dock inspection, monitoring fish aquaculture, and facilitating underwater emergency rescue operations, it is also true that underwater photography is included as an option.

The drone can record movies in 4K resolution and take pictures with 12 megapixels with a 1/2.3 Sony CMOS sensor. The lighting is done with 2 x 2000lm LEDs that are mounted in a way that minimizes disturbing reflections from debris and particles in the water. This together with Chasing’s own developed algorithm, Aquavision, which analyzes underwater light, physical light and environment together with a visual identification and tracking system boost the image quality and produces an image with great clarity and reduced color layering.

Like its predecessors, the Chasing M2S can be equipped with a wide range of accessories, from a GoPro to floodlights, if you’re planning an underwater shoot. In fact, even the consumer model, GLADIUS MINI S, can support action cameras.

The new Chasing M2S drone will start to ship in September 2023, with a price, in Euros, of 3319 for the Chasing M2S 100m and a total of € 4049 for the Chasing M2S 200m valuepack.