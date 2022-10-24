Procedural clouds, memory-efficient patterns and scatter edge trimming now available in artist-friendly renderers, with the new version of Corona 9, from Chaos, available for Windows and Mac.

Chaos launches Chaos Corona 9 for 3ds Max and Cinema 4D, accelerating the 3D design process with new tools for clouds, patterns, motion blur and more.

Chaos Scatter was one of the major hits of Corona 8; today, it’s being expanded with its most-requested feature: Edge Trimming. Artists can now control the borders of their scatters, making it easier to do things like ensure that lawn edges are neat and tidy. This feature also removes the telltale signs of CG by making sure objects don’t intersect unnaturally.

The new creative options included in the newest version of the software from Chaos do not stop at the Chaos Scatter feature. With the new Procedural Cloud System, users can now fine-tune the sky to match the needs of their scene, opening up every cloud type for stills and animations. Unlike working with HDRIs, which are hard to modify, says the people at Chaos, “the new cloud system is incredibly responsive and able to realistically react to any daytime setting. Airplane contrails can also be animated for an extra dose of realism.”

Memory improvements

Instead of using opacity or displacement maps, Corona users can now tile 3D geometry just like they would 2D bitmaps and textures. By repeating the actual geometry across surfaces and objects, Corona Pattern offers greater realism to the user, all while cutting the memory requirements typically needed when using displacement.

Memory improvements aren’t just limited to Corona Pattern. With the launch of Out-of-Core Texture Rendering, designers will also see noticeable savings in textures and maps loaded using Corona Bitmap, without any reduction in quality, the company claims.

A new Shutter Curve for Motion Blur feature is a fully customizable way to define how your shutter opens/closes over time, helping users create everything from artistic looks to ghosting effects in their imagery.

Corona 9 also introduces a handy tool for one of the world’s most eye-catching lenses. With a new depth of field (DoF) option in Corona 9, artists can apply adjustments to fisheye lenses to create looks that would be impossible to create in the real world.

Creating photorealistic imagery and animation

Chaos Corona 9 is available now for 3ds Max 2016-2023 (64 bit) on Windows, and for Cinema 4D R17-2023 (64 bit) on Windows and Mac. Subscriptions are now offered in two categories, Solo and Premium. Each option allows users to access both applications through a single license.

Solo is priced at $53.90 a month and $358.80 a year, while Premium is priced at $67.90/month and $478.80/year. Starting with Chaos Corona 9, Premium subscribers will also receive full access to Chaos Scans, Chaos Phoenix, and Chaos Player, opening up new ways for users to produce high-end 3D visualizations. Visit the Chaos Corona 9 blog to learn more about the software.

Chaos develops visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries.

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape, a leading provider of real-time rendering and design workflow technology for the AEC industry. Enscape offers innovative solutions that connect directly into modeling software, integrating design and visualization workflows seamlessly into one. Together, the newly combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone.