Designed for camera operators on the go the three new professional camera supports from Cartoni build upon the legacy of the Focus family. Discover the Red Lock Systems at NAB 2020.

Comprised of three different references, the Focus 8, Focus 10 and the Focus 12, the new Red Lock Systems is presented as a premium solution for camera operators, which Cartoni claims is one of the most affordable on the market without compromising quality. The new Red Lock System builds upon the legacy of the Focus family by offering a solution for professionals working in news, film, documentaries, wildlife, and more. The Systems provide ultra-smooth panning and tilting movements for consistently high-quality content, says the company.

Cartoni’s Focus line of fluid heads has a reputation for being ultra-smooth and long-lasting. Award-winning Italian cinematographer Alex D’Emilia has trusted the Focus 8 for once in a lifetime shots in some of the world’s most extreme conditions, from the Amazon jungle to the Indian mountaintops of Kangchenjunga (8570m), the third-highest mountain on earth where temperatures often dipped below -30 degrees Celsius. “For almost three years, I have never left my Focus 8 at home, and it is now part of my equipment in every adventure. In 2018, I had the pleasure of spending five weeks at Kanchenjunga base camp. I chose the Focus 8 because it is for me the right limit between stability (also using long lenses like the 400mm) and lightness. From the moment I have started using it, the Focus 8 has never failed me,” explains D’Emilia.

The new Focus 10 fluid head system

The three systems are Focus 8, ( with a payload capacity of 8Kg) Focus 10 (11Kg) and Focus 12 (12Kg). The Red Lock Systems feature the trusted performance of the Focus fluid head system combined with the speed and lightweight of the new Red Lock tripod. Launched with the Red Lock Systems, the Focus 10 is the latest addition to the Cartoni Focus family, a robust fluid head that can handle payloads of 11kg featuring the patented Cartoni counterbalance and drag systems.

The sleek Red Lock Tripod has ergonomically-designed, user-friendly red lock levers that allow you to set up quickly. Unlike other budget-friendly systems, the Red Lock System also features Cartoni’s patented Smart Lock Mid-Level Spreader. Dual extendable sections enable the tripod legs to spread wide for super low shots and folds up in a moment without binding of the legs for fast transport. The Spreader Cord feature allows you to pull the cord and fold the tripod in an instant – even while the dual stage spreader is expanded. There is also a new rubber foot design that improves stability and can easily be removed to use spiked feet for rugged conditions.

Lightweight, fast, and robust

Award-winning Italian Director of Photography & filmmaker Marco Kuveiller tested the new Focus 10 at Rome’s world-famous Cinecittà Studios. “Over the years, I’ve owned several Cartoni heads as the Beta, Delta, C20 and I was surprised by the performance of this new FOCUS 10 Red Lock system. It’s lightweight and sturdy, but above all, what I love about it, whether I’m using a Sony A7S an Alexa Mini or my fully rigged EVA 1, is the accurate counterbalance and the smooth drag systems. Great for diagonal shots. What I liked about the new sleek ergonomic Red Lock 2 stage Tripod was its versatility in low mode and ease of use: really user-friendly, fast to set-up and fold into the new red-trimmed bag. So elegant, yet sturdy and well balanced on the shoulder. Cartoni, you’ve done it again!”

Lightweight, fast, and robust, the three new Cartoni Systems are one of the most affordable packages on the market without compromising quality and performance. The best option for most broadcast and digital cinema cameras on the market today.

For more information, visit Cartoni’s website and to see the Red Lock System visit Cartoni at NAB 2020 at booth C9120. Use code LV6935 for free registration.

