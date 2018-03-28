Canon launches the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F, a large format cine prime lens with EF mount to deliver outstanding 4K footage.

With the 2018 NAB Show closing in, Canon has started to announce the products which will be made available soon. One of them is the new Cinema EOS camera, the C700FF, introduced as the new full frame flagship camera. Other announcements are expected for the coming days, but today Canon also introduced a new lens, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F, a wide-angle lens perfect for high-quality cinematic productions. Offering, according to Canon, “outstanding optical capability and superior lens build, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F enables the straightforward capture of stunning 4K images and enhances the current cine prime lens range.”

The CN-E20mm T1.5 L F boasts a large diameter aspheric lens and low dispersion glass, eliminating spherical aberration and other optical phenomena; delivering an extremely clear image. With a bright T No of 1.5, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F captures stunning 4K footage in low light, perfect for nature documentaries. To enhance creative shooting, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F’s bright T No and 11-blade iris produces natural blur effects, enabling a three-dimensional bokeh effect with a deeper depth of field. Equipped with reduced focus breathing, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F delivers pin-sharp focusing for stable shooting.

Compatible, as expected, with the newly launched EOS C700 FF, as well as the EOS-1D C and other full frame cameras, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F enables users to capture premium-quality footage with confidence. The CN-E20mm T1.5 L F has an image circle that covers full frame 35mm, to expand shooting opportunities. The built-in rubber ring at the mount connector guarantees a drip-proof structure, durable enough for any production which involves challenging shooting environments.

The CN-E20mm T1.5 L F is consistent with the rest of the Canon EF Cinema lens range, offering Canon fans familiarity with the gear position, front diameter, total length and rotation angle. New phosphorescent front barrel indicators provide greater visibility in low light conditions, while the focus ring displays numbers on both the left and right side of the lens, to allow the operator to check the distance indicator from either side.

Creating just the right amount of resistance when focusing, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F has a professional grade, 300° focus rotation angle. By harmonising the exposure and white balance of natural lighting, the CN-E20mm T1.5 L F ensures quality footage from every shot. The lens information displayed on the viewfinder, allows users to easily pinpoint footage, streamlining the editing and post production process.

With a weight of just 1.2kg and 118.4mm long, the lens offers superb optomechanical build and durability, making it an excellent choice if you’re after a super-fast 20mm wide-angle 4K cine prime lens.