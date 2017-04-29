Canon Shows Off EOS C700 Camera: NAB 2017 Video

At NAB 2017, Canon showed off their new EOS Flagship camera the C700. Canon’s EOS C700 Super35 format camera is designed to be a flexible “A” camera for various types of shooting scenarios. The EOS C700 features both internal 4K ProRes and XF-AVC recording. With the optional 4K Codex CDX-3150 recorder, the EOS C700 is capable of recording uncompressed RAW up to 120 frames per second.

Canon C700

As Canon’s flagship cinema camera, the EOS C700 features the choice of one of two new Super 35mm CMOS sensors. With three models to choose from, users can choose the best tool for their shooting requirements. The EOS C700 is available in both EF and PL versions and features a pixel resolution up to 4.5K, a dynamic range of 15 stops and Dual Pixel CMOS AF. The PL mount only EOS C700 GS PL features 14 stops of dynamic range, up to 4K resolution and a Global Shutter.

C700 HIGHLIGHTS

Super 35mm CMOS Sensor

EF Cinema Lock Type Mount

Up to 15 Stops of Dynamic Range

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

4K up to 60 fps, 2K/HD up to 240 fps

Proxy Recording to SD Cards

Selectable Gamma and Log Curves

XF-AVC and ProRes Recording to CFast 2.0

Intuitive User Interface

Raw Recording Option

