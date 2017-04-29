Canon Shows Off EOS C700 Camera: NAB 2017 Video

Canon’s new flagship digital cinema camera

By Brian Hallett April 29, 2017 NAB Show, News

At NAB 2017, Canon showed off their new EOS Flagship camera the C700. Canon’s EOS C700 Super35 format camera is designed to be a flexible “A” camera for various types of shooting scenarios. The EOS C700 features both internal 4K ProRes and XF-AVC recording. With the optional 4K Codex CDX-3150 recorder, the EOS C700 is capable of recording uncompressed RAW up to 120 frames per second.

Canon C700

As Canon’s flagship cinema camera, the EOS C700 features the choice of one of two new Super 35mm CMOS sensors. With three models to choose from, users can choose the best tool for their shooting requirements. The EOS C700 is available in both EF and PL versions and features a pixel resolution up to 4.5K, a dynamic range of 15 stops and Dual Pixel CMOS AF. The PL mount only EOS C700 GS PL features 14 stops of dynamic range, up to 4K resolution and a Global Shutter.

C700 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Super 35mm CMOS Sensor
  • EF Cinema Lock Type Mount
  • Up to 15 Stops of Dynamic Range
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF
  • 4K up to 60 fps, 2K/HD up to 240 fps
  • Proxy Recording to SD Cards
  • Selectable Gamma and Log Curves
  • XF-AVC and ProRes Recording to CFast 2.0
  • Intuitive User Interface
  • Raw Recording Option

C700


Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. First and foremost, Brian is a cameraman and since 1999 his skills have allowed him to work for Spike TV, NBC, Fox, and CBS.

