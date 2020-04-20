fbpx
Production

Canon R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Specifications Announced

8K internal raw recording to a CFexpress card

Profile Picture Brian Hallett April 20, 2020

Canon is now sharing even more information and specifications of the very highly anticipated, and often talked about, Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera currently in development. Yes, THAT 8K full-frame mirrorless you have seen gaining momentum online. This newly released information further details the drool-worthy tech found inside the 8K mirrorless full-frame cameras. Canon R5

Newly Announced Details of The Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera include:

  • 8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps
  • 8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 
  • 4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.
  • No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor.* 
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.
  • Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.
  • A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.
  • Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.

To learn more about the Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera and the additional information announced, please visit, usa.canon.com/EOSR5

Canon R5


The New Canon C300 Mark III Announced

Canon EOS C300 Mark III is modular and has a new Dual Gain Output sensor

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

