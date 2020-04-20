Canon R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Specifications Announced

Canon is now sharing even more information and specifications of the very highly anticipated, and often talked about, Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera currently in development. Yes, THAT 8K full-frame mirrorless you have seen gaining momentum online. This newly released information further details the drool-worthy tech found inside the 8K mirrorless full-frame cameras.

Newly Announced Details of The Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera include:

8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps

8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.

No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor.*

Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.

Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.

A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.

Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.

To learn more about the Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera and the additional information announced, please visit, usa.canon.com/EOSR5

