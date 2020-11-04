One of four model variants, the new Canon ML-105 EF delivers Full HD resolution at 60fps video with a minimum subject illumination of less than 0.0005 lux, equivalent to an ISO sensitivity of over 4,500,000.

Based on the Emmy award-winning ME20F-SH but packed in a more compact body, the new Canon ML-105 EF is ideal for capturing clear images, even at night, such as when shooting wildlife documentaries.

Built small and tough, Canon’s new ML-105 EF captures in the dark, announces Canon presenting its next generation of multi-purpose cameras. Alongside the ML-105 EF, three other lightweight cameras join Canon’s range of multi-purpose cameras; the ML-100 EF, ML-100 M58 and ML-105 M58. For enhanced portability, all models adopt a new, more compact footprint than the award-winning ME20F-SH.

Small, yet robust, the ML-105 EF camera weighs just 800 grams with dimensions of approximately 76 x 76 x 112mm – making it a streamlined, portable solution which can also be comfortably mounted onto a drone or vehicle, giving more dynamic and flexible options for shooting. Its compact form is 50 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the highly regarded ME20F-SH.

This new series of multi-purpose industrial machine vision cameras feature a next generation 19um, 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with the ability to capture color low-light images, delivering high sensitivity to capture Full HD Color video with a minimum subject illumination of less than 0.0005 lux (at maximum 75 dB gain setting, equivalent to an ISO sensitivity of over 4,500,000). Canon says that these multi-purpose cameras can be utilized in industrial system design, where seeing color images is critical during day and night.

Two different lens mounts

Besides the use in industrial machine vision environments, the new models are also suitable for any other situation where capturing clear images, even at night, such as when shooting wildlife documentaries or mission critical surveillance. The 2.07 MP Full Frame 35mm CMOS sensor present in the ML-105 EF creates sharp images, with low noise, even in extreme darkness.

With a water and dust resistant design, this compact camera can comfortably move between arid deserts and rain-soaked landscapes, all while withstanding extreme temperatures as low as -20˚C to over 50˚C. This camera has the added benefit of vibration and shock proofing. Likewise, for instances when it’s essential to quickly pack up the camera and pull out cables, the ML-105 EF uses a durable ODU terminal.

One important note: the ML series now announced is available in two models with two different lens mounts and two video output configurations to choose from, for a total of four camera options. The ML-100 camera features a CoaXpress terminal, which allows for the transmission of video, camera-control data and power on a single coaxial cable, ideal for use in industrial systems. The CoaXpress terminal produces 12-bit RAW data output at up to 73 fps and allows for more flexibility during processing. The ML-100 features approximately 2.74 million pixels of maximum video output and supports Region of Interest, which can improve frame rate output up to 164 fps at 720p resolution.

ML-105 EF uses still and cinema lens lineup

The ML-105 camera features a 3G/HD-SDI video terminal – the most commonly used video output interface – and can be suited for standard video environments where Canon image processing, including YCC 4:2:2 10-bit output, is required. The ML-105 features the Canon DIGIC DV4 Image Processor, capable of delivering Full HD resolution at 60fps. Both cameras can be ordered with either an EF or M58 mount for total system design flexibility. The classic EF bayonet mount gives customers the ability to choose from Canon’s still and cinema lens lineup, while the M58 offers lens customization and design choice to the user.

Particularly beneficial for capturing distant subjects, the ML-105 EF compact camera supports Canon’s EF super telephoto lenses for a solution that can capture subjects hundreds of metres away in low light. With versatility in mind, the ML-105 EF is compatible with a range of third-party filters including an IR cut filter, Band Pass filter, IR Pass filter and ND filter to achieve the same high image quality in every scenario.

The M58 mount version of the Canon ML-100 multi-purpose camera is scheduled to be available at the end of December 2020, and the other three models are scheduled to be available by April 2021. For more information please visit Canon’s website.

ML-105 EF key features: