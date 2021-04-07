CANON U.S.A. bolsters the company’s industry-leading number of UHDgc 4K portable zoom lenses with the introduction of the new CJ17ex6.2B.

The new Canon CJ17ex6.2b lens features a 17x Zoom, built-in 2x Extender, cleverly designed lens barrel and coating to help reduce ghosting and flaring, in a compact, lightweight and portable solution.

Designed to provide both stunning HDR imagery as well as beautiful 4K, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is introducing a new addition to its cost-effective UHDgc series of portable 4K broadcast zoom lenses — the CJ17ex6.2B. The new lens represents the company’s answer to the growing requirement for broadcasters to upgrade from HD to 4K, and the need for a 4K workflow to suit a range of budgets.

This versatile, compact, lightweight and optically excellent lens for 2/3” 4K cameras, is Canon’s latest addition to its UHDgc series of portable 4K broadcast zoom lenses. With a large focal length range, it offers both wide-angle and telephoto capabilities – enabling broadcasters to film various scenarios and different angles with just a single lens. This lens supports 4K UHD quality optical performance and provides operators with a compact, lightweight, and highly portable form factor for easy integration into Houses of Worship, ENG, and commercial environments. With the addition of this lens, Canon further expands its lineup of 4K broadcast lenses, now at an industry-leading 18 models.

Never miss a moment

The CJ17ex6.2B features a wide-angle focal length of 6.2 mm and a 17x zoom ratio that brings the telephoto focal length up to 106 mm. The lens is also equipped with a built-in 2x extender that enables users to quickly double the focal length up to 212 mm while maintaining amazing image quality and fine details. The lens utilizes UD (Ultra-low Dispersion) lens elements, optimally arranged in a Canon proprietary optical configuration, providing superb color reproduction to the image’s peripheral areas by enabling the suppression of potential chromatic aberrations such as color bleeding and fringing. Special lens coatings on all elements combine with a number of optomechanical strategies on the interior of the lens barrel to help reduce ghosting and flaring.

Featuring a 16-bit absolute value encoder, the CJ17ex6.2B supports the same high-performance digital drive unit seen in other UHDgc lenses and in Canon’s UHDxs series. This feature means the lens can power-on without initialisation – ensuring functionality, such as the camera-side aberration correction and lens positional information detection are ready at start-up – so professionals never miss a moment.

Available in June 2021

Further maximising the performance of 4K camera systems, the CJ17ex6.2B supports three 20-pin connectors – enabling read out of high accuracy lens data while using the zoom and focus demands, a strong feature that supports compatibility with virtual production platforms and robotic systems. In addition, the lens supports HDR and WCG compatible color gradation, producing images rich with vivid colors and details.

Great for on-shoulder shooting and interviewing, the lens delivers 4K quality in a compact, lightweight body weighing approximately 4.78 pounds and measuring approximately 6.49 inches (w) x 4.31 inches (h) x 9.46 inches (l) in size. The lens itself is designed with optimally located handgrips to help minimize operator fatigue when shoulder-mount recording. It offers the durability and operability of a conventional HD lens – ensuring the high mobility needs demanded of cameras in the reporting and documentary fields are met with excellence.

The CJ17ex6.2B 4K UHD portable zoom broadcast lens is scheduled to be available in June 2021. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/broadcast.