Canon Announces The New EOS R6 Mark II Hybrid Camera

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of the new EOS R6 Mark II camera body, Canon’s new hybrid full-frame camera and the first EOS R series full-frame mirrorless to take the step into the second-generation. In addition, Canon is also introducing the new RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM mid-telephoto portrait lens and Speedlite EL-5 flash unit.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Ideal for advanced amateurs and featuring user-friendly functions, the EOS R6 Mark II camera is a high-performance hybrid camera that’s designed to capture decisive moments in both photo and video formats. It will satisfy a wide range of needs including professional production, vlogging, still pictures, filmmaking, and more. The camera is also well-suited for various photography subjects such as portrait, landscape, sports and wildlife. With the EOS R6 Mark II camera, creativity has virtually no borders.

As the market share leader for mirrorless cameras in the United States through Q3 of 2022[i], Canon continues to strengthen its innovative EOS R lineup with the new EOS R6 Mark II camera. The EOS R6 Mark II offers enhanced video and photo functions, such as in-body Image Stabilization, as well as specifications that can satisfy video production needs, such as controlled focusing.

“As a filmmaker who is always on the move, I need a camera I can trust in a multitude of environments as well as keeping up with my fast paced style of shooting and the new Canon EOS R6 Mark II does just that.” said Canon Co-Lab Creator, Sam Newton.

In addition to its compact size and ease of use, the EOS R6 Mark II camera also features the following:

24.2 megapixels, full-frame image sensor

4K 59.94p video recording

External 6K RAW video recording / Internal 4K video recording oversampled from 6K

High-speed burst shooting

Canon Log 3 maximizing dynamic range

Autofocus (AF): highly accurate subject detection with human, animal [ii] , vehicle, and automatic settings

Horses, trains, and airplanes are newly detectable through the use of deep-learning technology.

Continuous movie recording that exceeds 30 minutes

Up to 12 frames per second mechanical shutter

Up to 40 frames per second with an electronic shutter

In-body Image Stabilization as effective as up to 8 stops faster shutter speed [iii]

Alongside the new camera body, Canon has announced a new addition to its growing line of innovative RF lenses – the RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM. This is a fixed focal length mid-telephoto portrait lens that is compatible with any EOS R-series camera. The RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM achieves beautiful and generous bokeh with the large-diameter F1.8 and comes equipped with in-lens Image Stabilization. The coordinated control of this IS coupled with the in-body IS present in the EOS R6 Mark II camera and other EOS R-equipped IBIS cameras help reduce camera shake and empower photographers to express a feeling of motion when shooting in dark areas with slow shutter speeds.

“The image quality and super smooth bokeh out of the new RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM lens is absolutely spectacular and superior to the EF version.” said Canon Explorer of Light, Vanessa Joy.

Additionally, Canon has announced the new Speedlite EL-5 flash unit, designed for superior compatibility with the new EOS R6 Mark II. The Speedlite EL-5 is Canon’s first flash product compatible with the new multi-function shoe present in the EOS R6 Mark II, EOS R3, EOS R7 and EOS R10 cameras.

“The new Canon Speedlite EL-5 flash will give that magical kiss of light that brings a picture to life and illuminates your creative vision.” said Canon Explorer of Light, Bob Davis.

Price & Availability

​​​​​The Canon EOS R6 Mark II camera body only and kits with either the Canon RF24-105 F4 L IS USM or the RF24-105 F4.0-7.1 IS STM USM lens will be available in late November 2022 for estimated retail prices of $2499.00, $3599.00 and $2799.00 respectively*.

The Canon RF135mm F1.8 L IS USM will be available in late January 2023 for an estimated retail price of $2099.00*.

The Canon Speedlite EL-5 flash unit will be available in late March 2023 for an estimated retail price of $399.99*.