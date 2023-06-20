Canon Announces New Firmware for Canon R5C

Canon recently announced the firmware update for the Canon R5C. The update includes many features users requested to help the already good Canon R5C become an even better camera for video shooters. In my ongoing review of the Canon R5C, the new firmware seems to address many complaints.

Canon Firmware 1.0.4.1 Main Updates:

Enables left/right switching with one touch when using Magnify. (When recording 8K RAW with VR lens attached.)

Enables magnification during 8K MP4 recording. (Not available when HDMI 4K is output.)

Improves switching time between Video/Photo mode.

Adds Power Saving Mode.

Enhances Clear Scan resolution.

Adds Digital-Teleconverter function. (1.5x /2x /2.5x /3x)

Enables to change WFM size.

Enables to change Vector scope gain by touch.

Enables to change WFM/Vector scope opacity.

Adds [Subject Selection] assignable function via control ring/dial.

Adds [Canon 709 / BT.709] to the Gamma/Color Space in the Custom Picture setting.

Adds [CMT 709] in Proxy Rec Color Conversion.

Adds [CMT 709] in View Assist.

Adds [G Gain] in White Balance in Custom Picture settings.

Adds support for 4CH display in audio meter.

Firmware 1.0.4.1 includes a handful of autofocus improvements and performance updates.

Enables tracking frame to change variably depending on the subject.

Enables detection of heads facing sideways, backward, or in situations such as when wearing a helmet.

Enables to select Face via control ring/dial.

The following features are enabled when the lenses are attached: CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S, CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F, CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F, CN8×15 IAS S/E1.

Displaying metadata, such as the model name and the focal distance of the lens attached.

Displaying T number.

Support for Peripheral Illumination Correction and Chromatic Lens Aberration Correction.

Support for Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus（CN8×15 IAS S/E1 only）Support for [Dual Pixel Focus Guide].

The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM:

Adds a menu to switch lens functions. (Focus Ring, Control Ring, Lens Optical Image Stabilization)

The new firmware adds EF lenses compatible with EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter.

CN-E14mm T3.1 L F

CN-E20mm T1.5 L F

CN-E24mm T1.5 L F

CN-E35mm T1.5 L F

CN-E50mm T1.3 L F

CN-E85mm T1.3 L F

CN-E135mm T2.2 L F

EF14mm f/2.8LⅡUSM

EF24mm f/1.4LⅡUSM

EF35mm f/1.4LⅡUSM

EF50mm f/1.2L USM

EF85mm f/1.2LⅡUSM

EF135mm f/2L USM

Canon 1.0.4.1 Firmware Update Cautions