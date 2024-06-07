Canon started June with the presentation of the new EOS C400 but also announced firmware updates delivering enhanced features for Cinema EOS Cameras and Pro Camcorders already in the market.

All updates announced for Cinema EOS Cameras and Pro Camcorders from Canon are a a direct result of customer feedback and will be available through a free download at the end of June 2024.

It’s not just the new EOS C400 that is coming this year from Canon, and there are good news for owners of models like the EOS C500 Mark II, on the Cinema EOS family, or professional models like the VIXIA HF G70 camcorder, which get updates that are a direct result of customer feedback, something Canon highlight so the public know the company is listening t its customers.

In fact, the list of cameras getting updated is long. Canon notes that a variety of firmware updates for key models in its Cinema EOS and professional camcorder line of cameras, including the EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C70, EOS R5 C cameras and the XA75/70, XA65/60 and VIXIA HF G70 camcorders have been developed and will be available through a free download at the end of June 2024.

Here is information shared by Canon about the highlights for each of the Canon products:

EOS C500 Mark II/ EOS C300 Mark III Cameras

“Sensor Mode” will be saved to an assignable button on the camera body to quickly change between Full-frame, Super 35mm and Super 16mm crop modes.

The Focus Guide box will have two size options: Standard and Large (approximately two times larger than standard).

Camera LCD screen will display a playback marker in Media Mode.

For the EOS C300 Mark III camera: Cinema RAW Light HQ/ST/LT recording modes will be added. Auto ISO/Gain functions that can be operated from the camera menu, an assignable button, or with a compatible remote-control unit will be added.



EOS C70/EOS R5 C Cameras

Same Focus Guide and playback marker enhancements as the C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III cameras will be added.

Option of assigning functions to the select dial on the back of the camera, including AF subject selection, shutter, iris, ISO/gain, and white balance mode will be added.

For the EOS R5 C camera, the following will be added: Ability to adjust the thickness of the AF frame, making it easier to see in certain lighting conditions Ability to reset the AF position by pushing the joystick or set buttons When shooting RAW VR content with Canon’s dual fisheye lens, you will be able to record both the peripheral illumination and chromatic aberration data. This will help with processing footage into smoother and even more amazing VR content than before the firmware update. New features from the March 2024 R5 firmware update.



XA75/70, XA65/60 and VIXIA HF G70 Camcorders

Option to view the date and time in the on-screen display (OSD) while recording will be added. White balance will be able to be changed while recording.

Follow the link to download the firmware updates once available, or for more information regarding the firmware updates and all of Canon’s professional video products and solutions.