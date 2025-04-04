Canon U.S.A. helps to shape the future of imaging excellence at NAB 2025, sharing many of the solutions available from the company for content creators of all levels.

Throughout its expanded booth Canon will provide attendees with exclusive opportunities to explore cutting-edge imaging technology, featuring the EOS C400 and EOS C80 cinema cameras – making their NAB debut.

The newly announced optical unit that can be integrated into UHD-DIGISUPER 122 and UHD-DIGISUPER 111 field box lenses to help create captivating images-a “Novel Look”- with a shallow depth of field, will be the highlight of the show at Canon’s booth (#N2103). This unique optical unit produces stunning video with a shallow depth of field even at fast apertures and is easier to focus due to the extended focus range. But there are many other reasons to pay a visit to Canon’s space during the Las Vegas show.

The booth will feature Canon’s line, the company announces, “of outstanding RF cinema prime lenses with 8K shooting capabilities, as well as its impressive line of flex zoom cinema lenses.” Canon will also showcase its latest offerings from its Cinema EOS line of cameras and PTZ cameras. In addition, the Camera Color Matching Application for CR-N700 PTZ will make its first appearance at NAB. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a technology preview of the built-in Auto Tracking Application with advanced muti-subject tracking support on Canon PTZ cameras and the Live Switcher Mobile iOS app will be showcased at the touch-and-try counter.

Another noteworthy addition on display will be the new version of the Canon Multi-Camera Control App for iPhone and iPad, which adds control for Canon’s PTZ camera lineup (one note: the Multi-camera Control App is not compatible with the CR-X500).

Lastly, Canon will showcase its Multi-Camera Orchestration (MCO) – a system that allows a single operator to control multiple PTZ cameras. This will be the first time MCO is displayed in the United States.

Education is also fundamental to Canon’s mission, evident in interactive engagements at every counter and all product demos. Professionals across all levels can explore Canon’s complete product lineup and gain insights into Canon’s latest advancements in imaging technology.

“Canon’s exhibit at NAB 2025 showcases our leading digital imaging technologies, forward-thinking innovations and customer-first solutions,” said Hiroto Kato, vice president, Business Planning & Technology. “We encourage all visitors to visit the Canon booth, meet with our knowledgeable staff and immerse themselves in all that Canon has to offer in the industry.”