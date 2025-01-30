In my last video in which I questioned if we as trainers are looking at the end of the line for our livelihood, I demonstrated how poorly Gemini 2.0’s multimodal model did when questioned about how to perform various tasks in Final Cut Pro based on what it saw on my screen. That video generated a large number of comments that were very supportive of Ripple Training’s work over the past 20+ years teaching folks how to use Final Cut Pro, Motion, Resolve, and other applications. The general consensus seemed to be “keep doing what you are doing, AI can never replace you, you create context and give reasons for why to do things, not just how to do them.” And the demo seemed to support the idea that AI makes a lot of mistakes.

Well, today I want to show you a way to use AI that can instead be quite helpful in answering your questions about here Final Cut Pro (or potentially other domains). It’s accurate, robust, and I think it still complements the training we do (and will continue to do). By creating a custom GPT using the Final Cut Pro user guide as the source document, you can ask it questions while you are editing and get fast and accurate responses. It’s faster than searching the user guide manually, and faster than trying to find some YouTube video to solve your current issue. Not that YouTube videos can’t be helpful, we’ve made over 1,000 of them – but for a very specific question I think you’ll find this approach quite useful.

Creating a custom ChatGPT does require a paid subscription, but the lowest tier at $20/month will work. Of course for that cost you could purchase most of our tutorials over the course of a year, and a bunch of nice plugins as well, so I only recommend this approach if you use ChatGPT more generally anyway.

The process is quite simple, check out the video above for the details. After setting it up, I test it across various domains in a typical editing workflow, including importing, organizing, editing, audio sweeting, color correction, and media management. It did get one thing wrong that I didn’t pick up on in the video, see if you can find it!