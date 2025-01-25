In the heartland of Kansas, far from Hollywood’s sprawling studios, Jacob and Ben Burghart crafted their debut feature film, Head Count (2023). This audacious project marked the culmination of years of passion, perseverance, and a commitment to storytelling. The brothers’ journey from creating whimsical VHS shorts as kids to producing a critically lauded independent feature is an inspiring tale of grit and ingenuity.

The Early Days: Small-Town Dreams

Growing up in Overly, Kansas—a town of just 199 people—the Burgharts didn’t have the conventional resources to fuel budding filmmakers. Without art classes or a community of creatives, their filmmaking began out of sheer boredom. Armed with a VHS camera, the brothers started recording their dog and cat’s antics, adding humorous commentary as they went. These humble beginnings laid the groundwork for a unique cinematic voice rooted in creativity and humor.

Their early projects were a blend of stop-motion animations, Ninja Turtles action figures, and homemade Westerns—produced entirely in-camera due to the lack of editing tools. Reflecting on those days, the brothers credit their small-town upbringing for fostering an unpressured environment where they could experiment freely.

Making Waves with “Suspense”

After years of refining their craft through Lawrence’s 48-hour film festivals, the Burgharts created the short film Suspense, a harrowing tale of a parachutist trapped in a tree while something sinister lurks below. This film marked a turning point, earning them a spot in the prestigious Fantasia Film Festival and distribution on the online horror platform, Alter.

The success of Suspense not only validated their storytelling abilities but also caught the attention of industry insiders. It proved that their distinct blend of tension and creativity could resonate beyond Kansas, placing them on the map as serious filmmakers.

A Partnership with Continuance Pictures

In the years following Suspense, the Burgharts faced the universal challenge of independent filmmakers: funding their next project. Initially, they pursued Follow the Leader, a script centered on a small cast in a mall setting. However, after encountering countless dead ends with location managers and funding sources, they pivoted their focus.

Enter Continuance Pictures, an Australian production company. While pitching Follow the Leader, they connected with Continuance, who showed interest but advised them to scale down their vision. This suggestion led to a critical moment of clarity: adapting their short film Head Count into a feature-length project.

Continuance Pictures became instrumental in shaping the brothers’ process, offering advice on festivals and executive producing Suspense. Their guidance and belief in the Burgharts’ potential helped lay the groundwork for what would become Head Count.

Scaling Up: From Short to Feature

The transition from short films to a feature-length production required careful planning. The Burgharts knew they had to keep the scope manageable, leveraging local resources, actors, and locations. By rooting the production in Kansas City and Lawrence, they utilized a talented pool of regional crew members eager to work on creative projects outside the corporate realm.

As Jacob and Ben developed the script, they adopted a modular storytelling approach—structuring the narrative as a series of interconnected short films. This technique not only suited their strengths as filmmakers but also made the project feasible within their tight budget and production schedule.

Entering the Big Leagues with Shout Factory

The Burgharts’ partnership with Continuance Pictures paved the way for another significant ally: Shout Factory. The renowned distributor agreed to pre-sell U.S. distribution rights for Head Count in exchange for post-completion funding. This allowed the Burgharts to raise enough money to finish the film while avoiding the pitfalls of traditional financing.

The involvement of Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) further elevated the project. When Kwanten signed on, it brought credibility to the film, enabling the brothers to secure additional funding and attract a talented cast, including Aaron Jakubenko and Melanie Zanetti. Kwanten’s participation also necessitated transitioning from non-SAG to SAG actors, a challenging but rewarding adjustment that legitimized the film in the eyes of industry stakeholders.

The Challenges of Independent Filmmaking

Shooting Head Count was anything but smooth sailing. With only 13 days of principal photography and ambitious daily schedules requiring up to 40 setups, every moment on set demanded efficiency and preparation. The Burgharts storyboarded every shot, rehearsed extensively via Zoom, and made tough decisions to cut shots on the fly—all while maintaining a collaborative and positive atmosphere.

Adding to the complexity was the need to balance filmmaking with full-time jobs. Their employers’ flexibility in granting time off—combined with late-night editing sessions—allowed the brothers to see the project through without sacrificing financial stability. Jacob and Ben’s background in graphic design and motion design also proved invaluable, enabling them to pitch ideas visually and ensure efficient communication with their crew.

Kansas Roots and a Global Vision

By filming in Kansas, the Burgharts not only saved on production costs but also showcased the region’s untapped potential as a filmmaking hub. Kansas City’s strong advertising industry provided skilled crew members, while the local community’s support added an extra layer of authenticity to the production.

Rip-O-Matics: A Visual Pitch Tool

To convey the tone and vibe of Head Count before having any footage, the Burgharts created a “rip-o-matic” trailer. This mood reel compiled clips from various films to capture the essence of their project. Inspired by filmmakers like Rian Johnson (Looper) and Zach Cregger (Barbarian), they found this to be an invaluable tool. “It’s a great way to express so much and give people something to watch,” Jacob explained. The rip-o-matic became a key piece in their pitching arsenal, and they are currently developing another for their next project, Follow the Leader. This creative approach helped them communicate their vision effectively and excite potential collaborators.

Looking Ahead

With Head Count now streaming on platforms like Amazon and Starz, the Burgharts are poised to capitalize on their momentum. It’s also available on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand, so its that’s your jam, get your VPN’s ready to go! Their next goal is to revisit the horror genre with their next feature, a realm they have been passionate about for decades. The Burgharts’ journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, community, and resourcefulness. For aspiring filmmakers, their story underscores the importance of starting small, embracing failures, and building a network of collaborators.

As the brothers continue to forge their path, they’ve become an inspiration to filmmakers everywhere—proving that great cinema can come from anywhere, even a small town in Kansas.

