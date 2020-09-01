Blackmagic Video Assist Update Adds 120fps Blackmagic RAW to Sigma FP

Blackmagic Design just released the Video Assist 3.2.3 update for Video Assist 12G HDR models when using Sigma fp cameras. By the way, I recently reviewed the Sigma FP, which is a muscular little camera full of great features that you can find here. This update adds support for 100 and 119.88 frame rates when shooting Blackmagic RAW producing smoother, clearer, and more elegant slow motion for high impact scenes.

What’s new in Blackmagic Video Assist 3.2.3

New features for Video Assist 5” 12G HDR and Video Assist 7” 12G HDR

Added support for 100 and 119.88fps on Sigma fp for Blackmagic RAW.

Improved color temperature in Blackmagic RAW on Sigma fp.

Fix trigger recording when outputting Blackmagic RAW on Sigma fp

No new features in 3.2.3 for other Video Assist models

As noted above, the new Video Assist 3.2.3 update also improves the color temperature in Blackmagic RAW on Sigma fp for more accurate tint handling when color balancing. This is a feature found in Blackmagic RAW and not in ProRes RAW and another reason why Blackmagic RAW is a more user-friendly codec in my opinion. In addition, an issue with trigger recording has been fixed so when you record Blackmagic RAW on your Sigma fp camera it will automatically start recording on your Video Assist 12G HDR.

This update also requires the installation of Blackmagic RAW 1.8.1 and DaVinci Resolve 16.2.6 updates to access and edit files on your computer as well as Sigma fp firmware update v2.01.

Blackmagic Video Assist 3.2.3 update is available now as a free download from http://bmd.link/sN3YUM