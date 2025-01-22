I want to congratulate Blackmagic Design since its URSA Cine 12K LF digital film camera was recently added to the Netflix approved camera list. Officially titled «Cameras and Image Capture: Requirements and Best Practices», the list highlights the capture requirements necessary to be qualified as an approved camera by the streaming company, including dynamic range, resolution, codec, workflow compatibility and more. Netflix requires 90% of a program’s final total runtime to be captured on approved cameras. The list already includes the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF (both from Blackmagic) among its approved systems.

URSA Cine from Blackmagic is described by the company as a: «revolutionary digital film camera that introduces new advanced digital film technology combined with total integration into the post production workflow». That means it’s the first digital film camera with fast high capability storage built in, plus high speed networking for on set media sync. URSA Cine also introduces a new large format RGBW 36 x 24mm image sensor with larger photosites for incredible dynamic range. You can also swap between PL, LPL, EF and Hasselblad lens mounts. There’s also wifi with SRT streaming for remote client viewing.

See the Netflix Partner Help Center Camera Guide here.

The URSA Cine 12K LF from Blackmagic is now shipping.

