Now you can test your system’s CPU and GPU performance for working with full resolution Blackmagic RAW video. Blackmagic RAW Speed Test is a new CPU and GPU benchmarking tool that you can use to test the speed of decoding full resolution Blackmagic RAW frames on your system.

Multiple CPU cores and GPUs are automatically detected and used during the test so that you get accurate and realistic results. Simply select Blackmagic RAW constant bitrate 3:1, 5:1, 8:1 or 12:1 and the desired resolution to perform the test.

Although the benchmarking tool will run multiple resolution and frame rate tests on their system, users can also select a specific test resolution to run on the main meters and the test will continue to run constantly, allowing stress testing of host computers, says Blackmagic Design. Results are displayed in an easy to read table that shows users how many frames per second their computer can decode for all supported resolutions.

Only for Mac

“We felt that computer performance measurement tools did not really perform the types of testing we needed in the film and television industry, because they operate very differently to the kinds of processing we do,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “So we thought using Blackmagic RAW decode speeds would be a good estimate of real world computing performance because it’s doing the exact same processing the computer is doing while editing, color correcting and doing visual effects rendering.”

The benchmarking tool is useful if your workflow includes Blackmagic RAW files. Blackmagic RAW Speed Test is currently available for Mac as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website.

