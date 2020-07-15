Blackmagic Livestream To Update Camera Line Up

Blackmagic Design announces an online press conference detailing updates to the Australian company’s camera line-up. The live stream starts at Los Angeles 9 AM PDT, New York 12 PM EDT, London 5 PM BST on the 16th of July, Singapore 12 AM SGT, Tokyo 1 AM JST, Sydney 2 AM AEST the 17th of July.

Now, I will be the first to toss admiration on the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2, G1, and both the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K. While you will not find a perfect camera, Blackmagic has a history of placing incredible features into cinema cameras and keeping the costs down.

What to expect? Now that we have the Canon EOS R5 & R6, Canon’s C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III, RED’s Komodo 6K S35mm camera, Sony’s FX9, and an announced but yet to be seen Sony A7s III the 2020 camera market is beginning to gain speed. What do I expect to see? I have no idea. I plan to be surprised.

Let’s take a look at what Blackmagic Design has released in the last year and a half. Placing a 4K and 6K BlackmagicRAW capability in small Pocket Cinema Camera size is pretty incredible. We may see Blackmagic Design keep their camera designs small unless I reserve the right to be way wrong here, the company releases a full-frame large format camera that may happen.

Both guesses can both be correct. Blackmagic may release a small pocket-sized camera and a larger higher resolution camera too. I hope to see a Full-Frame 6K or 8K URSA Mini Pro camera, but I am usually very wrong most of the time. I may even take a smaller sensor sized camera for way better autofocus features, and incredible dynamic range, just saying.