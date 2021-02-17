The new Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro may have stolen the show, but the new ATEM Mini Extreme and the Web Presenter HD products are solid solutions for a time when working remotely and being able to keep connected is important.

Lots of news from Blackmagic Design this February: the new ATEM Mini Extreme, the Web Presenter HD and the new Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, a model with a good looking attachable viewfinder.

The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro looks more like a DSLR than previous BMD models, and to make the visual effect even stronger, the company also offers an optional viewfinder that attaches on top and is not only a good-looking solution but a good option when lighting outside makes it difficult to look at the huge screen on the back. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is now available to order for $2495.

If you want the optional Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF electronic viewfinder, you can buy it for $495. The company also introduced a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro Grip that holds two extra bateries, for $145. These were not the only news from Blackmagic Design as the company also revealed the new ATEM Mini Extreme and a Web Presenter HD.

The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro is a new more powerful model that includes features for high end digital film. This new model includes a brighter 1,500 nit adjustable HDR touchscreen screen, built in ND filters, larger battery, plus support for an optional electronic viewfinder. This model also includes latest generation 5 color science, Super 35 HDR image sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO of 25,600 and a popular EF lens mount.

Optional viewfinder and battery grip

Featuring a larger 6144 x 3456 Super 35 sensor and EF lens mount, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K lets customers use larger EF photographic lenses to create cinematic images with shallower depth of field, allowing creative defocussed backgrounds and gorgeous bokeh effects.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro includes additional pro features such as built in 2, 4 and 6 stop ND filters, adjustable tilt HDR LCD with a bright 1500 nits that’s ideal for use in bright sunlight. It also includes two mini XLR audio inputs and a larger NP-F570 style battery.

As noted, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro supports an optional viewfinder to make outdoors and handheld shooting accurate and easy. Customers get an integrated high quality 1280 x 960 color OLED display with built in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide -4 to +4 focus adjustment. A built in digital focus chart ensures customers get perfect viewfinder focus setup. Customers can also view critical status information such as frame guides. The Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF connects quickly to the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro via a single connector. The viewfinder has a 70 degree swivel range and comes with 4 different types of eyecups for both left and right eyes.

The ATEM Mini Extreme

Another product announced by the company expands the ATEM Mini family, which until now included the ATEM Mini, ATEM Mini Pro and ATEM Mini Pro ISO. Now the company introduces the ATEM Mini Extreme and ATEM Mini Extreme ISO, the top of the Mini line, available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $995.

The ATEM Mini Extreme is a new massively larger model of the company’s ATEM Mini live production switcher. This new model is BMD’s most advanced 1 M/E switcher that features 8 inputs, 4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers, a total of 6 independent DVEs, 2 media players, 2 downstream keyers, 16 way multiview, 2 USB connections and multiple HDMI aux outputs. There is also a new ATEM Mini Extreme ISO model which includes all these powerful features plus a more powerful recording engine that can record all 8 inputs plus the program for a total of 9 streams of recording. Both new models include a broadcast quality streaming engine for live streaming to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more, says the company.

Web Presenter HD, a new streaming solution

Also introduced today, the new Blackmagic Web Presenter HD is a self contained streaming solution that includes a broadcast quality H.264 processor for direct streaming to platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more. The new Web Presenter HD is a compact design that includes a 12G-SDI input with down converter, so customers can connect to HD or Ultra HD equipment and stream in full 1080p video. Also included is a built in front panel with LCD and menus, USB webcam features, plus a unique monitoring output with audio meters, streaming status and full SDI and embedded audio technical details. Blackmagic Web Presenter HD is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$495.

“We are so excited to have this new model of Web Presenter that now has all the streaming features built in,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This means you don’t need any streaming software because it will stream direct to services such as YouTube, but because it still retains the USB webcam feature, you can use it with any computer software, such as Zoom and Skype. Imagine live streaming, while conferencing with Zoom, all at the same time. Plus it has an amazing monitoring output with lots of technical information I think broadcasters will love. It’s an exciting update for live streaming.”