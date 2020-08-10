Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 16.3 and RAW 2.0 Beta 2

Blackmagic Design continues to march features and usability of DaVinci Resolve forward to the eventual URSA Mini Pro 12K camera release. Blackmagic Design released DaVinci Resolve 16.3 and Blackmagic RAW 2.0 Beta 2. These two updates add support for Blackmagic RAW 2.0 for Windows users.
What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 16.3 Beta 2
- Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 2.0 beta.
- General performance and stability improvements.
Minimum system requirements for macOS
- Mac 10.14.6 Mojave
- 16 GB of system memory. 32 GB when using Fusion
- Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.4.1 or later
- Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 2GB of VRAM.
- GPU which supports Metal or OpenCL 1.2.
Minimum system requirements for Windows
- Windows 10 Update
- 16 GB of system memory. 32 GB when using Fusion
- Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.4.1 or later
- Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 2GB of VRAM
- GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 10
- NVIDIA/AMD/Intel GPU Driver version – As required by your GPU
Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Mac
Double-click the DaVinci Resolve Installer icon and follow the onscreen instructions. To remove DaVinci Resolve from your system, double-click the Uninstall Resolve icon.
Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Windows
Double-click the DaVinci Resolve Installer icon and follow the onscreen instructions. To remove DaVinci Resolve from your system, go to the Programs and Features control panel, select DaVinci Resolve, click on Uninstall and follow the onscreen prompts.
