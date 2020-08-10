Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 16.3 and RAW 2.0 Beta 2

Blackmagic Design continues to march features and usability of DaVinci Resolve forward to the eventual URSA Mini Pro 12K camera release. Blackmagic Design released DaVinci Resolve 16.3 and Blackmagic RAW 2.0 Beta 2. These two updates add support for Blackmagic RAW 2.0 for Windows users.

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 16.3 Beta 2

Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 2.0 beta.

General performance and stability improvements.

Minimum system requirements for macOS

Mac 10.14.6 Mojave

16 GB of system memory. 32 GB when using Fusion

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.4.1 or later

Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 2GB of VRAM.

GPU which supports Metal or OpenCL 1.2.

Minimum system requirements for Windows

Windows 10 Update

16 GB of system memory. 32 GB when using Fusion

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.4.1 or later

Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 2GB of VRAM

GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 10

NVIDIA/AMD/Intel GPU Driver version – As required by your GPU

Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Mac

Double-click the DaVinci Resolve Installer icon and follow the onscreen instructions. To remove DaVinci Resolve from your system, double-click the Uninstall Resolve icon.

Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Windows

Double-click the DaVinci Resolve Installer icon and follow the onscreen instructions. To remove DaVinci Resolve from your system, go to the Programs and Features control panel, select DaVinci Resolve, click on Uninstall and follow the onscreen prompts.