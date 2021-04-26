Blackmagic Camera 7.3 Update Released for 4K, 6K and 6K Pro

Today, Blackmagic Design updated their trio of Pocket Cinema Cameras. All three Pocket Cinema Camera’s: 4K, 6K, and 6K Pro all get new features. The most significant feature for Pocket Cinema Camera shooters? It has to be the luminance histogram to RGB histogram. What does this look like? Well, now Pocket Cinema Camera shooters will see the histogram separated by color channels.

The two older cameras, the 4k, and 6K gain the much-coveted generation 5 color science with additional Q1 and Q3 recording options. The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K gets 4K DCI as a resolution option.

Recently, I reviewed the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, and this update fixes the one issue I had with the mighty little camera: color calibration of the LCD. Now, shooters and monitor with confidence with the user-adjustable the LCD color calibration.

Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, 6K, and 6K Pro

Upgrades the luminance histogram to RGB histogram.

Adds color channel clipping indicators.

Adds false color guide display.

Adds LCD screen calibration settings.

Improves auto focus and active lens control.

Improves focus peaking visibility.

Fixes an issue with importing LUT’s and Presets.

Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K

Adds support for Generation 5 color science.

Adds support for LCD screen dimming for power conservation.

Adds Q1 and Q3 Blackmagic RAW recording options.

URSA Studio Viewfinder

Fixes bug that can cause image misalignment.

What’s new in Blackmagic RAW 2.0

Adds support for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K.

Adds support for dual card recording.

Updates to Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science.

Adds DaVinci Wide Gamut and DaVinci Intermediate gamma support.

Adds support for Nikon Z 6II and Z 7II Blackmagic RAW clips captured by Blackmagic Video Assist.

General performance and stability improvements.

Price and Availability

The Blackmagic Camera 7.3 Update is available for download free of charge. Just go directly to Blackmagic Design’s support center to find the firmware.